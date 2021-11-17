ANALYSIS | Unpacking parents’ reasons for not vaccinating their children: Why it matters

For many of us, the case for childhood vaccination seems self-evident. Every year, this powerful public health intervention protects billions of children from deadly and debilitating infections such as polio and measles. Yet worldwide, many parents are reluctant — if not outright refusing — to vaccinate their children.

This includes parents who have access to vaccines, are well-educated and have enjoyed the benefits of having their children grow up in a world free of many vaccine-preventable diseases.

This phenomenon is referred to as vaccine hesitancy, and it’s not new. Public concerns about vaccination, and controversies surrounding it, are as old as vaccines themselves. Yet with the recent global outbreaks of diseases such as measles and diphtheria, and more recently Covid-19, vaccine hesitancy has been placed firmly on the global public health agenda.

In a recently conducted Cochrane review we analysed qualitative studies of parents’ views, experiences and practices about routine childhood vaccination.

We included 27 studies in our analysis. Studies were conducted in Africa, the Americas, Southeast Asia, Europe and the Western Pacific, and included urban and rural areas and high-, middle-, and low-income settings.