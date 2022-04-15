EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | I was taught God exists. That is a lie — Here’s why

I won’t divulge awkward stories about one or two “Fathers” in my parish who committed sins themselves, and had to hastily leave town to avoid the apparent shame of being human and craving consensual intimacy with another adult.

I sometimes lied about sins I did not commit. I felt pressure to have something to say so Father would have reason to tell me how many Our Fathers to say, silently, on the kneeler in front of a pew outside the confessional.

Because we were kids, it was always safe to recycle such sins as “I was disrespectful to my elders” or simply “I lied”, even if I was lying about lying. Occasionally I would add “I did not do my homework”, which, as a teacher’s pet, was also a bald lie.

More than anything else, the idea of God instilled in us is of a God who has certain properties. God, we were taught, knows everything, has infinite powers and is perfectly loving.

In fact, one of our more popular hymns include the pithy assertion “God is Love.”

In case your critical faculties should lead you astray, you were also taught it is impossible to understand this perfect God of ours so it is pointless, and even dangerous, to doubt God’s wisdom, love, general perfection and good intentions.

Both at home and at school we were not encouraged to explore doubt nor scepticism. We simply recited incomprehensible Latin and English bits and pieces in accordance with the Catholic rituals and praxis.

Obviously, our home had a sticker on the window saying “This is a Catholic home” and, as you entered, there was Holy Water to dip your finger into and make the sign of the cross.

My aunt, the matriarch of our big family home, would famously tell us kids when it was bedtime: “It is time to go pee, say your prayers and go to sleep.”

You could not go to bed until you had thanked God for all His blessings.

The same aunt, who I love to bits, was distressed a few years ago when a newspaper for which I wrote a weekly column ran a poster to the effect “Eusebius: God is not special”.

It has simply not occurred to some adults that children should be raised to think for themselves, even if that means abandoning the most popular beliefs and values within the family. There is no such thing as a Catholic child, only a child raised by Catholic adults.

It is logically impossible for the floods in KwaZulu-Natal to have happened and caused so much suffering if God is all-loving, all-powerful and all-knowing. If He knew the floods would cause suffering and He loves us perfectly, why did He not stop the floods if He is all-powerful?

The only way to square the circle is to accept that God might know everything and might be loving, but he isn’t almighty. Or, He is an almighty God who knows everything but doesn’t love us.

Alternatively, He loves us and is all-powerful but doesn’t have perfect knowledge about what is going to happen.

Those who believe in God must pick which of the three characteristics they claim He has — all-loving, all-powerful, all-knowing — but actually does not have.

The existence of natural evil such as the floods in KwaZulu-Natal is proof the God I was told about during my childhood never existed. If God does exist at all — and there are no guarantees — then He certainly is less than perfect.