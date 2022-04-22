For as long as what he stood for still lives, Thabo Masebe is still alive

The only difference, in this case, is that Thabo was well-read and an intellectual. His attitude to life was that you cannot buy integrity. Not even for a penny. He was selfless. He never cared whether you gave him the front seat or back seat in a conference room, in a car, or in the plane as we flew with our principals. He never fought for positions in government departments, he never fought for a pay rise, he took what he was given. When travelling to or from overseas, if you said to Thabo, the plane is full because there is a minister who wants to jump into the presidential plane and ride with the president, Thabo simply obliged. He would then have to remain and make his own arrangements for reaching the destination or finding his way back to SA. This is the man Thabo was.

He was not just your conventional communicator, because before you can communicate something to others, you must think about what it is you want to communicate. He was also not your everyday thinker. He had something closer to OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder). He was extremely concerned with order, symmetry and precision. I am ‘German’ in the many ways I do things, but Thabo was very extreme.

He was a deep thinker. Thabo’s mind dealt with detail. In the many speeches and statements we went through preparing for our principals, he was always concerned with detail: punctuation, sentence construction, and any word he was not comfortable with, Thabo stopped, sometimes so long to the irritation of others. We called him Mr Detail! In order for one to be concerned with detail, one had to read, do research work and be well informed about the subject matter one was handling. That was Thabo!