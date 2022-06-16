×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Ideas

JONATHAN JANSEN | A time of campus assassinations

16 June 2022 - 07:00

Across the small dinner table, I search the face of Carol Roets for any external signs of the unspeakable trauma she experienced...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | I was taught God exists. That is a lie — Here’s why Ideas

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...