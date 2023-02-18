Six basics premier Lesufi should focus on to get Gauteng back on track

It will furthermore be impossible for Lesufi to radically change budgets and performance plans with national and provincial government elections roughly a year away.
He should therefore focus his attention on the basic building blocks of service delivery to ensure it has a snowball effect to improve the lives of those living in Gauteng who for decades have been left behind.
Gauteng in crisis
There is no question that the Gauteng province is falling behind its peers, with the Western Cape consistently surpassing it in terms of approved building plans and private investment. Gauteng is in crisis with the provincial unemployment rate shooting up from 29.5% in 2016 to 33.7% last year.
When I, alongside ActionSA activists, spent the past six weeks criss-crossing the province as part of ActionSA’s “South African Dream campaign”, I saw first-hand how Gauteng communities are being left behind with delayed and incomplete infrastructure projects, vandalised and poorly maintained schools, and roads which are nearly inaccessible due to the size of their potholes.
The provincial healthcare system is in shambles with multiple corruption investigations under way while ongoing floods and load-shedding wreak havoc on public infrastructure and service delivery.
This is at a time when Gauteng, which literally means “place of gold”, should be a shining beacon of hope for the rest of South Africa to follow. It is my firm belief that the situation in Gauteng can be turned around and that it can once again support South Africans to achieve their dreams.
Gauteng can become the leader in terms of health care, public transport, inner-city housing construction, safety and job creation, but for it to achieve those goals it needs a leader who focuses on getting the basic rights instead of someone making grand announcements of “smart cities” and “bullet trains”.
That is why I would suggest Lesufi focus on the following six basics to improve the lives of the more than 16 million people living in Gauteng:
Post Covid-19 economic recovery
Under the leadership of Makhura, the Gauteng government promises a number of initiatives to address the economic devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and reignite industrialisation in the province.
These include the expanded rollout of small-to-medium enterprises, the introduction of the provincial youth forum, the township economic development bill and the expansion of special economic zones in the province.
However, a year after these announcements, little to no progress has been made while other projects have come to a near standstill.
Premier Lesufi should therefore use his first Sopa to announce a plan on how to reignite the Gauteng economy, create jobs and reindustrialise the province.
These may include using the existing expanded public works programme to provide work opportunities to more people, especially young people, to help fix the potholes in our roads, clear public spaces and improve service delivery which will ultimately lead to increased private investment which will create jobs.
Measures to mitigate load-shedding affecting the Gauteng economy
Despite repeated promises by President Cyril Ramaphosa, it does not appear that there will be any end to load-shedding any time soon. And it is essential that the disaster of load-shedding be addressed as soon as possible as it is one of the province’s key obstacles to creating sustainable jobs.
Lesufi should not leave it up to Gauteng municipalities, which in some instances are collapsing such as the Emfuleni local municipality, and private enterprises to solve, but devise a provincial strategy to end load-shedding and provide a stable power supply to all residents.
This can be done by incentivising the development of alternative electricity sources, and helping to roll out solar power to residential properties.
Address corruption and service delivery failures
When Lesufi delivers his Sopa, over 14 Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigations remain incomplete, with the officials implicated in those investigations still working in the provincial government.
This is despite the province introducing a provincial ethics body in 2017, and launching a provincial anti-corruption plan in 2016.
Furthermore, the investigation into provincial disasters such as the Boksburg explosion remains incomplete despite promises by Lesufi himself that these investigations would be prioritised.
Lesufi should complete these outstanding investigations as soon as possible, ensure that officials are held accountable for their corrupt behaviour, and announce a plan to end corruption once and for all.
The provincial procurement process should be opened for oversight by showing all provincial tenders on a public platform and revealing the outcome of each tender awarded. Lesufi can help limit the extent of corruption and improve accountability.
Crime
The release of the recent crime statistics shows that crime is out of control in South Africa, leaving the most vulnerable to fend for themselves in crime-ridden communities.
From Eldorado Park to Menlo Park, Gauteng residents daily come face to face with car hijackings, home invasions, and gender-based violence on a daily basis.
