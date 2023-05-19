Ideas

PODCAST | Gayton McKenzie has the same race politics as Helen Zille and John Steenhuisen

19 May 2023 - 15:42
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
PA leader Gayton McKenzie. File photo.
PA leader Gayton McKenzie. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Rapport/Edrea du Toit

In this episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, the host examines views about race that Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie articulated in a recent interview.

Listen to Eusebius' analysis:

McKaiser explains why he agrees with McKenzie that a political party based on narrow racialised politics, targeting only coloured people, is not politically savvy. But McKaiser then spends the rest of his audio analysis explaining why he disagrees with McKenzie that we should “cancel race”.

To listen to previous episodes, go here.

