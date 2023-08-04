As one of the world's pivotal design events, Milan Fashion Week has long been a staple of the fashion calendar. With a handful of local designers making it onto the Italian runways, the prestigious event has continuously embraced the highest echelon.
Ensuring all eyes are on local talent, The Fashion Firm SA will be taking 10 designers to Milan for the seasonal affair. Founded by Tumi Buys, the organisation will allow designers the opportunity to participate in The White Show exhibition, which is the official trade show in the fashion capital and has been the fifth biggest in the world for the past 20 years.
IN PICS | Top 10 designers set to wave the SA flag high at Milan Fashion Week
Munkus, Floyd Avenue and more will take part in prestigious showcase.
Image: Supplied by Thando Ntuli
TOP 10 DESIGNERS MAKING THEIR MARK IN SOUTH AFRICA
CONNADE BY SHELLY MOKOENA
Shelly Mokoena is a décor and womenswear designer whose label Connade is inspired by heritage and wearable art. The brand was founded in 2019 and has focused on spellbinding creations that make a statement.
SASH SA BY SAKHILE CEBEKHULU
Founded in 2016, Sash SA embraces a slow fashion model that allows its founder Sakhile Cebekhulu and his team to tell African stories through their collections.
FLOYD AVENUE BY FLOYD MORAPEDI
Morapedi has long been a staple in the denim world of South African design creating works that have afforded the award-winning brand a number of high-profile collaborations and opportunities. Capturing elements of modern life, Morapedi's creations are often tailored and androgynous pieces of work.
EG JEWELLERY BY ERIKA GROENEWALD
Propelled by her love for different metals, wood and even rubber, Groenewald creates accessories that are designed for evening attire.
MUNKUS BY THANDO NTULI
Built to be layered by its wearer, Munkus is a brand that captures its audience through vivid colours and rich storytelling inspired by the many people dear to its founder, Thando Ntuli. Bordering between casual and formal, the work of Ntuli blends the 80s and 90s seen in her classic silhouettes.
FIKILE SOKHULU
The eponymous brand of the KwaZulu-Natal-based designer has made its mark in South Africa's design landscape for its ultra-feminine designs. Embracing bold shapes and fabric manipulation, Sokhulu's work takes inspiration from a number of elements that guide her collections.
SHWESHWEKINI BY MAPITSI THAISO
Since 2017, Thaiso's brand has long been a reference to inspiring pieces of work that have inspired many who are looking to blend their heritage and entrepreneurship. Therapist by day and bikini designer by night, Thaiso's fashion empire gives a colourful spin to swimwear reimagined through Basotho textiles and print.
INGA ATELIER BY INGA KHUBEKA
Stylish, sophisticated and still playful, Inga Atelier is a brand that offers high-end apparel and accessories that are handcrafted masterpieces.
SEBILO CREATIONS BY LIZA CHANDA
If you thought knitting was something only your grandma should be concerned with, wait until you see the textiles and crocheted creations by Liza Chanda's Sebilo Creations. The colourful works are said to offer quality and unique techniques.
ABANTU BY THANDAZANI NOFINGXANA
Hailing from the Eastern Cape, Nofingxana uses his textile creations to celebrate his culture and tell creative stories that inspire his inventive collections.
