‘And Just Like That’ is taking the small screen fashion crown

‘Sex and the City’ reboot proves to be a force as it impacts the way viewers dress

31 July 2023 - 14:00 By Staff Writer
The cast of 'And Just Like That' season 2.
Image: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While fans and haters of And Just Like That have been calling for the return of its beloved characters from Sex and the City, it would seem the impact of the new series is not only being felt in casting rooms but in the costume department as well.

The series, now in its second season, has seen the cast make waves on the web for their outfits on the show. Data collected by fashion e-tailer Boohoo found a surge in searches on Google, Pinterest and TikTok being driven by the recent episodes.

BAGUETTE BAG

The rise in baguette bag searches.
Image: Supplied by Boohoo
Sarah Jessica Parker rocks the baguette bag at Fendi's anniversary party of their beloved accessory.
Image: Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for FENDI

The baguette bag became the “It” bag  as Carrie Bradshaw's go-to purse during the original run of Sex and the City and also features in And Just Like That in seasons 1 and 2.

In season 2, episode 3, Carrie can be seen with a bright pink limited-edition piece specifically designed for the show by Fendi and Sarah Jessica Parker. The bag was inspired by a purple version Carrie wore in the original Sex and the City series. Boohoo said Pinterest searches for “baguette bag” have exploded since the second season's debut.

BLUE HEELS

Forget about red bottoms, it is blue heels that are quickly becoming the talk of the town.
Image: Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
While Manolo Blahniks may be her favourites, fans are falling in love with Carrie Bradshaw's favourite shade of heeled shoes.
Image: Supplied by Boohoo

Carrie's love for Manolo Blahnik shoes has been a consistent theme throughout Sex in the City. From her iconic pair of blue satin Manolos gifted to her by Mr Big in the first movie, to her pair seen in the first episode of season 2 picked from a collection of several different shades of blue heels - Boohoo shared that global Google searches for “blue heels” have skyrocketed by a massive 599% in the past three months.

HEATLESS CURLS

TikTok's viral heatless curls are winning fans.
Image: Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Fans are going crazy for Sarah Jessica Parker's hair.
Image: Supplied by Boohoo

Adding her beauty influence into the mix, Pinterest searches for “Carrie Bradshaw hair” have been skyrocketing as searches for her locks increase.

Heatless curls, Carrie's go-to hairstyle, have also gone viral on TikTok with 5.4-billion views and #heatlesscurlstutorial collecting 30.2-million views. 

OVERSIZED COMFORT

'And Just Like That' is embracing more dressed down looks this season.
Image: Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images for Copenhagen Studios
Oversized T-shirts have been getting eyeballs.
Image: Supplied by Boohoo

Despite Sex and the City primarily featuring outfits that were on the dressier side, And Just Like That leans more into simpler styles that opt for comfort. Carrie shows it is also good to strip back. In season 2, when Carrie is at home cooking poached eggs, her outfit adopts a comfy, oversized aesthetic. Google searches with “oversized T-shirt” and “oversized sweater” had a 73% and a 75% increase in searches respectively over the past year.  

LEOPARD PRINT

Leopard print remains a favoured staple.
Image: Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Leopard print is a classic staple that can work with different items in your wardrobe. In the second episode of season 2, Seema was memorable when she went for a blowout in a head-to-toe leopard print blazer set and headscarf. Leopard print is trending on TikTok, with the hashtag #leopardprint gaining 402.5-million views and #leopardprinteverything gaining 1.0-million views.  

