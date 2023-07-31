While fans and haters of And Just Like That have been calling for the return of its beloved characters from Sex and the City, it would seem the impact of the new series is not only being felt in casting rooms but in the costume department as well.
The series, now in its second season, has seen the cast make waves on the web for their outfits on the show. Data collected by fashion e-tailer Boohoo found a surge in searches on Google, Pinterest and TikTok being driven by the recent episodes.
‘And Just Like That’ is taking the small screen fashion crown
‘Sex and the City’ reboot proves to be a force as it impacts the way viewers dress
Image: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
While fans and haters of And Just Like That have been calling for the return of its beloved characters from Sex and the City, it would seem the impact of the new series is not only being felt in casting rooms but in the costume department as well.
The series, now in its second season, has seen the cast make waves on the web for their outfits on the show. Data collected by fashion e-tailer Boohoo found a surge in searches on Google, Pinterest and TikTok being driven by the recent episodes.
BAGUETTE BAG
Image: Supplied by Boohoo
Image: Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for FENDI
The baguette bag became the “It” bag as Carrie Bradshaw's go-to purse during the original run of Sex and the City and also features in And Just Like That in seasons 1 and 2.
In season 2, episode 3, Carrie can be seen with a bright pink limited-edition piece specifically designed for the show by Fendi and Sarah Jessica Parker. The bag was inspired by a purple version Carrie wore in the original Sex and the City series. Boohoo said Pinterest searches for “baguette bag” have exploded since the second season's debut.
BLUE HEELS
Image: Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
Image: Supplied by Boohoo
Carrie's love for Manolo Blahnik shoes has been a consistent theme throughout Sex in the City. From her iconic pair of blue satin Manolos gifted to her by Mr Big in the first movie, to her pair seen in the first episode of season 2 picked from a collection of several different shades of blue heels - Boohoo shared that global Google searches for “blue heels” have skyrocketed by a massive 599% in the past three months.
HEATLESS CURLS
Image: Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Image: Supplied by Boohoo
Adding her beauty influence into the mix, Pinterest searches for “Carrie Bradshaw hair” have been skyrocketing as searches for her locks increase.
Heatless curls, Carrie's go-to hairstyle, have also gone viral on TikTok with 5.4-billion views and #heatlesscurlstutorial collecting 30.2-million views.
OVERSIZED COMFORT
Image: Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images for Copenhagen Studios
Image: Supplied by Boohoo
Despite Sex and the City primarily featuring outfits that were on the dressier side, And Just Like That leans more into simpler styles that opt for comfort. Carrie shows it is also good to strip back. In season 2, when Carrie is at home cooking poached eggs, her outfit adopts a comfy, oversized aesthetic. Google searches with “oversized T-shirt” and “oversized sweater” had a 73% and a 75% increase in searches respectively over the past year.
LEOPARD PRINT
Image: Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Leopard print is a classic staple that can work with different items in your wardrobe. In the second episode of season 2, Seema was memorable when she went for a blowout in a head-to-toe leopard print blazer set and headscarf. Leopard print is trending on TikTok, with the hashtag #leopardprint gaining 402.5-million views and #leopardprinteverything gaining 1.0-million views.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Elnino, Andze Tivani, Tshepi Vundla: Barbie's best and worst dressed
Here are four ways to Barbiefy your beauty look
The rise of beard transplants: how the trend is saving men's dating lives
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos