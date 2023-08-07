Fans may be calling for her reality TV comeback but it seems Bonang Matheba's comeback this year is on the Miss South Africa stage. The TV personality and businesswoman will again host the annual beauty pageant set to air later this week.
Her House of BNG Cap Classique is the official celebration sponsor, and Matheba was a judge for the pageant's reality competition show Crown Chasers where she got to know the Miss SA hopefuls.
Matheba has been something of a lucky charm for the Miss SA pageant having judged the year Rolene Strauss returned to the pageant and was crowned both Miss SA and Miss World. She also hosted the year Zozibini Tunzi took the 2019 title that would take her to Miss Universe and hosted the 60th anniversary in 2018.
“Zozibini won Miss Universe in 2019, which was the last time I hosted the show, so who knows what is going to happen this year. These contestants have been on a fabulous journey and this is the pinnacle. They must make wonderful memories as this is the beginning of their dreams coming true,” Matheba said in a press statement.
She said she is excited to host for the third time as the pageant is one of the biggest productions on local television.
Miss SA brings back its lucky charm, Bonang Matheba, as official host
‘Queen B’ of local media returns to host her third pageant
Image: Supplied by Miss SA
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Image: Frennie Shivambu
“I remember gathering around the television when I was growing up and watching people like Basetsana Kumalo and Peggy Sue Khumalo taking the title. I remember where I was. To grow from a judge to a host and one of the sponsors of this event is an honour. I love that I can showcase my talent and be part of it. The fact that it is airing on SABC means it is accessible to all people and that’s very important to me.”
As the final event draws closer, Matheba said she is excited for the pageant's return to the SABC as she “started with the corporation”.
“It is going to be fantastic. The production is wonderful, with some international names (watch this space), and is a true celebration of Women’s Month. Expect beautiful dresses. I am going to put on a show and bring all the sparkle and magic I can.”
Miss South Africa 2023 will be crowned at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on August 13.
