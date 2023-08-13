IN PICS | A history of Bonang Matheba taking the Miss SA fashion crown

Lifestyle

A history of Bonang Matheba taking the Miss SA fashion crown

See all her looks from 2014 to 2023

13 August 2023 - By Thango Ntwasa
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Whether she is there as a judge or a host, Bonang Matheba always turns heads at every Miss South Africa pageant she attends. Now hosting her third pageant in its 65th year, Matheba promised to deliver in the looks department. With many of the entrants expected to stun in a number of looks, all eyes are set to be on Matheba and her famed outfit changes. With looks sourced all over the world, here are all of Matheba's looks worn throughout her appearances at Miss SA.

KEEPING IT CLASSY

Image: Oupa Bopape
Image: Oupa Bopape

It would be remiss of us not to mention this chic ensemble from Matheba's appearance at Ziphozakhe Zokufa's sash handover, after Rolene Strauss won the Miss World title in 2014. 

The all-white look paired with matching pearls and earrings gives us a window into her understated Chanel-inspired looks. The outfit was expertly accessorised with a pair of white shades as well.

MAKING AN ENTRANCE

Image: Oupa Bopape

While all eyes may have been on the stunning 2018 contestants, Matheba made sure they knew who the queen of the stage was. She made her entrance for her hosting duties swinging in a dramatic red Fouad Sarkis Couture gown. Rather than a tiara, the look came topped with a butterfly headpiece from New York-based designer Odd Commodities.

Image: Frennie Shivambu
Image: Frennie Shibamvu

Two of her other looks were also by Fouad Sarkis Couture and featured off-the-shoulder cuts carried from her opening look. The first, a cobalt blue A-line with a mono sleeve, was also paired with matching accessories and would see her switch to a low bun hairdo. Her second look brought a demure drama with a lace floor-length dress accompanied by a dramatic bulky train.

QUEEN B DAZZLED

Image: Frennie Shibamvu

One of the memorable looks from the night was a column dress from Steven Khalil. The stripes were a signature of the fashion house and with the cut-outs it complimented Matheba's frame and the sombre effect of the tulle fabric.

GOLDEN GODDESS

While her 2019 looks did not feature as many outfit changes as her 2018 hosting duties, she brought all the drama with her opening look. Channeling a Grecian Goddess with golden laurels to boot, Matheba had jaws dropping in a white corset with gold petals and a flowing white skirt.

A RAY OF SUNSHINE

Her second gown was a nod to previous looks and her preferred dress cut. It featured a Chantilly bodice with a wraparound effect that trailed into a flared-out train and floral body-hugging skirt. The cherry on top — or rather the lily — was a headband with a yellow flower.

A TOUCH OF GLAM

To wrap up the 2018 Miss SA night, Matheba tapped her beloved designer Gert-Johan Coetzee for a 30s glam look. The daring look featured diamond embellishments that accentuated the figure-hugging silver fabric of the dress. Her wavy hair was a callback to old Hollywood and gave the whole ensemble an out of this world finish.

BARBIE PINK

Unleashing her inner Barbie girl, Matheba turned to Nigerian designer Veeka James who created a spectacular gown that stands out from her previous gowns. The full-length skirt resembles a flower and is finished with a bold silhouette that wraps around her, revealing an ornate diamond bra. With the parted hair and drop earrings, the look also has a Bollywood appeal.

PAGEANT ANGEL

Continuing the avant-garde approach of this year's looks, her second look looked to the disco in a 70s-inspired Ann Cranberry gown. The all-white ensemble wrapped around her with a high slit revealing bold thigh-high boots.

