POLL | Should returning beauty pageant contestants be allowed to contest in Miss SA?

Beauty pageant queen Natasha Joubert's second-chance luck at securing the Miss South Africa crown has met with mixed reaction.
Joubert was crowned Miss South Africa 2023 at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on Sunday.
Runner-up was Bryoni Govender.
This is not the first time Joubert entered the pageant, having lucked out in 2020 to Shudufadzo Musida. She landed in the top three.
With other title-holders representing the country in separate pageants, she represented the country the next year at Miss Universe 2021.
Joubert joins a list of other beauties who returned to the pageant and won the title, including former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and former Miss World Rolene Strauss.
In her acceptance speech, Joubert said: “This moment is the epitome of a full circle moment for me. A dream that started 11 years ago and which three years ago did come to fruition after proudly representing my country on an international stage at Miss Universe.
“It took a lot of hard work, grit, self-confidence and support to keep my dream alive and to keep on believing in the beauty of second chances. It is a journey I will forever be grateful for which moulded and shaped me into the woman I am today.
“I pledge to use this platform to advocate for the causes close to my heart and to be a source of inspiration for others. Entrepreneurship lies at the heart of innovation and economic growth. It is the driving force that propels nations forward, creating jobs, nurturing creativity and fostering a spirit of resilience.”
