Beauty hacks for a beat on a budget

How to stay on point without going broke

01 September 2023 - 12:20 By Thango Ntwasa
There are ways to feel and look good when your budget is limited.
Image: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

As beauty trends evolve and change with every hashtag and fad, it can become tricky to find a new look or experiment with new ones on a shoestring budget. A shopping spree to cover all your hair, face, skin and fragrance needs is a pricey affair.

The team at perfume brand Gold Series believes embracing cost-effective solutions, indulging in simple pleasures and exploring your creative side can effortlessly lift your spirits and boost your mood.

They suggest these four ways to feel good when your budget is limited:

USE EVERY LAST DROP

Get the most out of your beauty products by using them until they are completely finished. Cut open tubes and bottles to scoop out the remaining product, and use makeup spatulas to scrape out the last bits from containers. This can help you extend the life of your products and save money in the long run.

MULTI-PURPOSE PRODUCTS

Purchase beauty products that serve multiple purposes. Look for items like tinted moisturisers with SPF which combine hydration, sun protection  and light coverage. This way you can cut down on the number of products you need to buy.

AT HOME MANIS AND PEDIS

Instead of regularly visiting a salon for manicures and pedicures, consider doing your nail care at home. Invest in a good-quality nail kit that includes a nail file, cuticle pusher and nail clippers. You can also find affordable nail polishes in a variety of colours.

FRAGRANCE

A wonderful fragrance doesn't have to break the bank. With a keen eye and an open mind, you can uncover budget-friendly scents. Gold Series offers an accessible, quality range of fragrances, guaranteeing a fantastic and affordable experience that leaves you feeling amazing.

A fulfilling beauty routine doesn't have to come at a high cost. It's a journey where creativity and resourcefulness intertwine, leaving you with a radiant glow and a wallet that thanks you.

