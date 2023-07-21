Here are four ways to Barbiefy your beauty look

You can’t mention Barbie without mentioning her signature blonde hair and with the arrival of the Barbie movie, blonde is back to reclaim the crown as the most wanted hair colour of the season.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Barbie mania is in full force and with the much-anticipated movie coming to a cinema near you from this week it’s safe to say the obsession with Barbiecore is not over yet.
The build-up to the Barbie movie has been long, with social media beauty and fashion trends such as Barbiecore coming about to get everyone into the Barbie spirit. With Barbie global premieres under way, take celeb inspiration on how to add a little Barbie to your beauty look.
BARBIE BLONDE
Image: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
You can’t mention Barbie without mentioning her signature blonde hair and with the arrival of the Barbie movie, blonde is back to reclaim the crown as the most wanted hair colour of the season.
There’s a blonde shade to suit everyone’s skin tone but if you want to channel true Barbie style, platinum blonde hair is the way to go. Take your cue from Margot Robbie and go for a full platinum blonde dye job, from root to tip, as she had in the movie or tone it down with some ash blonde or brunette roots or lowlights.
Channel the original Barbz herself, Nicki Minaj, and go for a bright platinum blonde with a slight honey-blonde undertone to bring warmth to darker, more golden skin tones.
CANDY PINK HAIR
Image: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Along with platinum blonde Barbie locks, we imagine we will also see a lot of candy pink washes added to blonde hair as seen on Karol G. Reminiscent of the soft pink hair of the Hollywood Hair Barbie, where you could spray her damp hair with a water activated pink dye, go for super soft pink dye jobs that almost look washed out or add candy pink ombré highlights to hair that seamlessly graduates from platinum blonde roots to a soft pink hue at the ends.
When playing around with any hair colour, especially blonde, make sure to always consult a professional hair colourist who can ensure the safety and health of your hair.
BARBIECORE MAKEUP
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cartoon doll eyes, flawless matte coverage and hot pink everything are all the makings of having the Barbiecore aesthetic. Take your cue from actress Issa Rae and bring out your inner Barbie doll with a hot pink eyeshadow applied in the crease to define the eyes and a softer pink washed all over the lid with a black eyeliner flick hugging the lash line. It’s really all about an overload of pink, so keep everything monotone and the same shade of pink applied to eyes, as blush and on the lips.
Always finish off with wispy faux lashes for that doll-eyed look and keep lips super glossy with a pink matte lipstick layered with a clear gloss or try a tinted pink lip gloss or lip lacquer.
DOLL-EYED
Image: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
So maybe you’re not a fan of an excessive amount of pink like we are but you can still create that doll-eyed effect with the use of a white eyeliner.
Just like Dua Lipa, give a neutral soft glam look an injection of Barbie by applying a white eyeliner pencil tightly on the waterline of the eye. This makeup illusion not only brightens the eyes but makes them appear bigger, reminiscent of the wide, doe-eyed look of Barbie.
Finish off with a sparkly white or champagne gold eyeshadow applied to the inner corners of the eye to add even more brightness and openness to the eyes.
Image: Supplied
1. Fenty Beauty Double Cheek’d Up Freestyle Cream Blush Duo in Peony Droppa and Mali’booze R470
2. Essence Extreme Shine Volume Lipgloss in 103 Pretty in Pink R58
3. Shrine Drop It Hair Dye Drops in Hot Pink 20ml R329
4. MAC Eye Kohl in Fascinating R320
