Pona Halo, Winnie Harlow, Farieda Metsileng: best and worst
From film festivals to digital awards, the carpets had many colours, but see which stars walked them flawlessly
Image: Supplied
Gone are the textured ensembles and burdensome layers of winter. More stars are embracing the change of season as they hit red carpets this week. With their own themes and red carpets, it seems attendees were having a lot of fun bringing sexy back. Here are some of the standouts from the past week's appearances.
BEST
PONA HALO
This one is for South African celebs. Just because it's a red carpet doesn't mean you have to wear a gown. And no-one has taught this lesson better than multitalented top model Pona Halo. Attending the purple DStv Content Creator Awards at the weekend, she stunned in a boxy all-denim look with a cartoonish backpack. Rocked with Bantu knots, the look is fun, casual and appropriate for a carpet celebrating virality.
The playful ensemble is the work of local design brand Kade, who specialise in colourful larger than life creations.
WINNIE HARLOW
A showstopper if ever there was one. As one of the few stars to knock it out of the park at the Victoria's Secret tour carpet, Winnie Harlow's two-piece masterpiece is a work of art. With a nude sheer underneath hidden by her vitiligo and the dizzying patterns of the ensemble, the supermodel has set a high standard for nude effect outfits.
IKHO KWEBA
The social media sensation keeps it cool and clean with this monochromatic look from Kenny Avenue. With a powerful Xhosa print that catches the eye, Ikho opted for minimal jewellery and complements the jacket with a Versace clutch.
ALTON MASON
While lingerie would be the best thing to wear at a Victoria's Secret event, it's hard not to love Alton Mason's racy look. The biker onesie pops in a candy shade of green while the open bust lets his toned pecs shine. The figure-hugging waist gives it a made to fit finish that is unforgettable.
RUNWAY TREND: BODIES, BODIES, BODIES
As spring settles in the southern hemisphere and the winter-summer season sizzles up north, the change of season is best embraced by our beloved stars who want to show a lot of skin. Lasizwe is a standout in a 2010s-esque look that bares all while Nomuzi gives us a dose of the 2000s in a silky pistachio dress.
For more formal settings, Lil Nas X went gender-fluid in an open jacket and flared trousers that exposed his platform sandals. Rita Ora went for a nude effect gown that lets the white ornamental flower shine while attending a viewing at the Venice Film Festival.
WORST
FARIEDA METSILENG
Image: Supplied
Farieda's look left a lot to be desired. The dress is a little plain for the event she was attending. An alternative could have been bold silver accessories including chunky bracelets with a chunky strappy sandal in the same tone. A top knot with a bun (clipped on if necessary) would give it an Asian influence that would make the sensuous look a little more elevated. Let's hope we see more of Farieda's red carpet-style and what she can offer us as one of the most talented social media stars and actresses the country has.
KIM JADE
As one of South Africa's top sneakerheads, Kim finds a way to style sneakers into a look. However, this ensemble would have worked better with a more relaxed approach. The dramatic top and half-up hairdo give a formal regal aesthetic that clashes with the sneakers. Another option would have been trading the skirt for leggings in the same fabric to let the matching high-tops and corsets shine. The original look would have best been matched with chunky braids and knots to create striking shapes.
