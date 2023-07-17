Oh dear. With their heart in the right place, Sam was looking to capture the oversized look popularised by Gen Z kids at the Barbie launch. The look falls a little flat with colour choices that are too dowdy to leave a lasting impression.
The “pink” carpet doesn’t necessarily require the same shade of colour but could have benefited from a leathery look with either vinyl, metallics or ostrich leather which would still allow for a roomier fit. Sam could have also looked to Billie Eilish’s play on neon colours and oversized pieces with the exact same items to rock this.
Nambitha, Ayanda Thabethe, Sam Smith: best and worst dressed of the week
From pageant costumes to oversized disasters, see how your favourite stars fared this week
Image: MASI LOSI
While the red carpet always proves to be the place to spot our favourite stars, this week's spottings were in many other spaces. From Wimbledon to weddings, some top fashion moments went off the runways and red carpets.
BEST
NAMBITHA BEN-MAZWI
While the war on what is appropriate to wear at weddings rages on, Nambitha gives a lesson or two on how to slay at cultural ceremonies. Attending a traditional Xhosa wedding, the actress rules in the culture’s staples — the blue and white colour palette with beads and stripes.
Adding her pizazz, the layers that create a silhouette are achieved through the cinched waist and floral-like pattern cut of her dress.
AYANDA THABETHE
Now this is how you do a baby reveal. As one of South Africa’s most beloved style stars, Thabethe was looking to capture her new glow. The all-white look captures the craftsmanship of Neviole Emporium who designed the outfit. Known for bridal wear, the elements of the designer's forte don’t overtake the regal yet angelic look Thabethe was attempting.
AYANDA THABETHE
White was clearly the colour for both Ayandas on our list. The beloved Miss SA designer Juan William Aria helped the pageant princess stun in this column dress with an accompanying silky train. It’s also a risqué look for the pageant queen who would have walked in the nearly nude gown for the final segments of Miss Supranational.
Proving to be a style star we need to keep an eye on, her national costume is by far one of the strongest we’ve seen in a while. She chose to capture the sun’s rays in a carnival-inspired ensemble, with bright yellow feathers to boot. With her finger waves, Thabethe seems to capture the jubilance and style of 20s icon Josephine Baker.
WORST
SAM SMITH
Oh dear. With their heart in the right place, Sam was looking to capture the oversized look popularised by Gen Z kids at the Barbie launch. The look falls a little flat with colour choices that are too dowdy to leave a lasting impression.
The “pink” carpet doesn’t necessarily require the same shade of colour but could have benefited from a leathery look with either vinyl, metallics or ostrich leather which would still allow for a roomier fit. Sam could have also looked to Billie Eilish’s play on neon colours and oversized pieces with the exact same items to rock this.
ANDREW GARFIELD
While Sam struggled with oversized pieces, Andrew needed help with the right fit. This brown linen suit by Ralph Lauren at the Wimbledon women’s final needed a few rounds at a tailor. While his warmer-toned accessories and cream socks don't wash him out, the poor fit makes the outfit clash with his skin tone.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Fan Bingbing, Kim K, Florence Pugh: Best and worst dressed of the week
Amanda Du-Pont, Pearl Thusi, Nonku: best and worst dressed of the Durban July
Israel, Uncle Waffles, Pabi Cooper: best and worst dressed of the week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos