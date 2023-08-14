As seen with names in our best dressed list like Gert-Johan and Tansey, black is slowly taking over formal wear once more. The once muted and boring colour has been a great choice for those who want to showcase intresting textiles or fabric. Olympic gold medalist, Caster Semenya rocked up in a black tux with the lapelles featuring a red, yellow and black tribal print that pops with her understated ensemble.
R'bonney, Caster Semenya, Thuso: best and worst dressed at Miss SA
See who makes our list of queens and kings at the Miss SA red carpet
Image: Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for alice + olivia
For yet another year, South Africans welcomed the new Miss SA winner who was announced as 26-year-old business woman, Natasha Joubert. While all eyes were on Joubert and the new crown she won, the red carpet was not scarce of other fierce fashions. With an event calling for the finest evening wear, here's a look at who stunned and who needed a little more polishing.
R'BONNEY NOLA
With the host of the 2023 pageant, Bonang Matheba, setting the standard in racy and daring looks, many of the attendees followed suit with their bold takes on the looks they wore. A fine example is the current Miss Universe, R'bonney Nola who wore local designer J William Aria. The black dress dress features striking diamond details with a midnight blue detachable hood.
It marries her love for sharp lines and body-tight outfits with distinctive applique as seen in her final look at the Miss Universe pageant last year.
JO-ANN STRAUSS
As an extremely underrated fashion icon, Jo-Ann hardly gets the credit she deserves for the looks she is able to pull off. A lover of eye-catching prints and sequins, Jo-Ann was a vision in a Stephen van Eeden number. The waiscoat features sparkling details that match the animal print seen on her pleated skirt that dazzles with every move. The look is given a refined finish with matching brown opera gloves that give the whole ensemble a little bit of spunk.
GERT-JOHAN COETZEE
In a look that accentuates the best parts of his body, Gert-Johan honoured the call for "faya looks" on the carpet. Other than his mastefull embroidery and accesorising, the spunky cut of Gert-Johan's outfit makes a point for tailored menswear. Also, we can expect to see more men opting for the chocolate brown hair colour he wore this look with as it compliments the in vogue winter trench coats and Savannah chic trends coming in spring.
TANSEY COETZEE
When we think of power dressing, we often look to puffed 80s-inspired shoulders but Tansey Coetzee shows us how to keep it modern with a nude effect lace ensemble paired with a playful mint green mini bag and matching stilettos.
RED CARPET TREND
BLACK IS THE NEW BLACK
As seen with names in our best dressed list like Gert-Johan and Tansey, black is slowly taking over formal wear once more. The once muted and boring colour has been a great choice for those who want to showcase intresting textiles or fabric. Olympic gold medalist, Caster Semenya rocked up in a black tux with the lapelles featuring a red, yellow and black tribal print that pops with her understated ensemble.
Former Miss SA, Cindy Nell, was able to pull of a tricjy fabric like velvet which can easily make or break an outfit. It also featured cascading pearls that resembled Nguni bead neck pieces.
A much more advanterous take could be seen on The Real Housewives of Pretoria star, Melany Viljoen. As a lover of striking diamonds and a beauty beat, he leather look allows these elements to shine all while featuring a zuzhed up silhouette that doesn't make the overall look too cluttered.
WORST
THUSO MBEDU
The creations is a fantastical dream but but when her fellow attendees are capturing their personal styles or going for understated risks, Thuso's ensemble doesn't seem to capture any element of her personal style. The bleached hair also seems to be fading out and perhaps, she could rock rose gold or a pale lavendar shade.
LEANDIE DU RANDT
The bubbly actress is not one to get a look wrong. While this gown captures her infectious personality and looks more like a bridal gown with straps of fabric hastily put together. Her beauty and makeup are on point as usual, with a gold statement ear piece being an expert touch. Perhaps, she could have considered having the gold details removed and opted for an ice princess themed look.
