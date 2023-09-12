Travel like the 'Real Housewives': Top 5 spots to try for your next vacation

Destination: Cape Town, South Africa
When The Real Housewives franchise began, it was a spin-off of the dark TV comedy series Desperate Housewives, which broke records with eight seasons, and continues to spawn multiple spin-offs around the world.
Blazing a trail for reality shows, the series included an international trip in each of its seasons. With drama equally as jaw-dropping as the scenery, here are the top spots to see and celebrate that are part of The Housewives iconic moments.
NEW YORK
WATCH | 'The Ladies Drink Tequila All Day in Mexico'.
Destination: Mexico
Must-see spot: Casa Sauza Tequila Tour
While more youthful casts in other franchises might be expected to be party animals, the ladies from the New York franchise have always been known to get the party started.
On their trip to Mexico, they went on a tequila binge from shuttle service to helicopter ride and ended at their villa, where the party got even more raucous. The night came to an end with its own set of bruises as Dorinda Medley and Luann Lesseps had a number of falls. A trip highly recommended for those looking to get lit with a handle on their liquor.
WATCH | 'The Housewives' in Mexico.
NEW JERSEY
Catch an extended look at the intense brawl between Joe Gorga and Joe Giudice. It's a defining moment you can't miss.
Destination: Lake George, USA
Must-see spot: Sun Castle Resort
While it's not the famed table flip that shook the world and put The Real Housewives of New Jersey on the radar, the big brawl 355km out of their home ground went from 0-100 quickly.
When you're not appreciating the magical views of the resort, go sightseeing via horseback at the Saddle Up Stables or trek up to the Shelving Rock Falls for some picturesque moments.
ATLANTA
On their trip to Africa, the housewives met a South African traditional herbalist (sangoma) who predicted their futures.
Destination: Cape Town, South Africa
Must-see spot: Iziko Museum
With many of their memorable lines being quotes in today's pop culture, no other franchise holds a candle next to the housewives of Atlanta and their influence. While this franchise is beloved for blazing the trail for being the first to have a reunion special, it's their trip to South Africa that places them as one of the most memorable vacations in the series.
During a trip to the Iziko Museum, the women are treated to a visit to a sangoma who correctly predicted a number of life events, including Sherree Whitfield not marrying again, Nene Leakes' marital woes and the bombshell that Kandi Burruss would marry a crew member (Todd Tucker). While you won't get a sangoma reading, the museum boasts a number of activities including a planetarium and external tours to spaces such as the Slave Lodge.
ORANGE COUNTRY
Destination: Nasa Dua, Bali
Must-see spot: The Mulia
The first series in the franchise, the Orange County cast is not without its share of ugly drama in beautiful places. This was especially the case when Tamra Judge is confronted by her friends during a dinner that can be described best as the last supper. All their beef with the resident bad girl is laid on the table and when Judge is grilled a little too much for her liking, she scarpers faster than Usain Bolt.
While the Olympic gold medallist finds his best running spaces at race tracks, Judge's viral gallop was made possible by the high ceilings and spacious hallways at The Mulia. The resort boasts 12 dining areas but the women of The OC preferred The Lounge, which offers meals throughout the day while overlooking the pool and Indian Ocean.
BEVERLY HILLS
You cannot talk Real Housewives trips without mentioning the infamous dinner blow out of the Beverly Hills cast.
When tensions rise between former child star Kim Richards and soap siren Lisa Rinna, the women are sent scattering in their cosy restaurant, Werck. The establishment has since closed for unknown reasons. However, it has become a quaint pancake cafe that has kept the building's most recognisable features.
