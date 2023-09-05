Où est le stade? — Translating to “Where is the stadium?”, this question could be your guiding light in Paris, Marseille or Bordeaux on Springbok match days.
Air France Platinum Club
Ten French phrases you need to know if you're jetting to the Rugby World Cup
Image: Supplied
With three days to kickoff, many South Africans are ready to wing their way to France to back the Boks at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
The opening game between the hosts and New Zealand is in Paris on Friday, while the Springboks open their account against Scotland at Marseille's Stade Vélodrome on Sunday.
Here are a few French phrases to help South Africans negotiate the tournament in that country:
Je voudrais du champagne, s'il vous plait — There's nothing quite like embarking on an international adventure and unwinding with a glass of bubbly up in the air. Given France is the birthplace of champagne, Air France stands as the sole airline globally to offer it across all cabin classes. So use this phrase to impress your flight attendant and enjoy some of the country’s best offerings, while enjoying your direct flight to all the rugby action.
Allez le Bokke! — South Africans aren’t afraid to support their national teams loudly and chanting this phrase with other supporters will certainly let everyone in the stadium know who you are backing.
Où est le stade? — Translating to “Where is the stadium?”, this question could be your guiding light in Paris, Marseille or Bordeaux on Springbok match days.
Une bière, s'il vous plait — After a riveting match, there's nothing like raising a toast to the victorious team or simply enjoying the lively atmosphere. “A beer, please” will help you secure your preferred beverage.
Combien ça coûte? — This is a great phrase to keep at the back of your mind when visiting France. Translating to “How much does it cost?”, it will be your go-to when purchasing souvenirs or that mouth-watering crepe you've eyed since you arrived.
J'adore le rugby! — While the supporters of many different teams will descend on the country and its host cities, the love of the game is what will unite fans. Translating to “I love rugby!”, this phrase will help express your passion for the sport to fellow fans and strike up conversations that transcend borders.
Parlez-vous anglais? — Another important phrase for any visit to France, “Do you speak English?” is helpful for those moments that get lost in translation.
C'est incroyable! — During the tournament there will be many incredible tries and awe-inspiring plays. This phrase translates to “It's incredible!” and will help you express yourself with locals.
Quel est le prochain match? — The World Cup match schedule could become a little confusing, so asking other fans for an update might be your best bet to ensure you don’t miss a game. Translating to “What is the next match?”, this phrase will help you to stay informed.
Merci beaucoup! — Finally, don't forget to express your gratitude with a heartfelt “Thank you very much!” as you bid adieu to this unforgettable experience.
