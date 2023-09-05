This past new year, I travelled to Florida by myself in three days from SA to perform for the president of the US. That was hard but rewarding.
My ultimate bucket-list destination is Japan. I love the culture.
My perfect holiday involves summer, food and tanning lotion.
My best destination ever was Italy and I’m about to go back.
My most relaxing destination is Greece. I turned off my phone for 10 days and it was nothing but silence from that moment on.
A memorable restaurant I ate in overseas was Gordon Ramsay's Savoy Grill in London. From the reception to the dessert, it was nothing short of incredible.
• The Greatest Love of All: A tribute to Whitney Houston is on at the Joburg Theatre until September 10, after which the show moves to the UK. Book here.
Celeb travels
'I will always love ... Italy': singer Belinda Davids on her holiday bests
On stage now in a Whitney Houston tribute show, Davids shares why she'll always love Italy and why she wants to dance with somebody in Tel Aviv
Image: Supplied
The thing I remember most about my childhood holidays is Christmas. A Barbie doll, happiness. Decorations, food, my grandmother.
My first trip abroad was to Dubai when it was still small in comparison to how much it has grown now. I stayed in a five-star hotel and was absolutely amazed by the world outside [then] Port Elizabeth. I was performing six nights a week to a sometimes empty club but having so much fun.
I was born and raised in Gqeberha but my home base now is Cape Town. If I were to show a tourist about in Gqeberha, I'd show them the Opera House, a wonderful historic theatre where I was able to perform my show to my home crowd. I'd also show them the beach, a great place to meet the locals, and the boardwalk at sunset.
Image: anilah / 123rf.com
The most adventurous destination I’ve ever been to was Crete in Greece. It is a small island, which you can cover on a drive in two hours from one end to the other. I discovered quite a few interesting things like a convent, a beautiful resort and spa that was rated number one in 2016 in the whole world, I believe. And the people are so relaxed and chilled. It was the perfect little getaway.
My favourite international city is Pesaro, Italy. It's a gorgeous town on the Adriatic Sea. I was there recently and I love the chilled energy people have. They have long summers and short winters. No-one is in a rush to do or go anywhere. A perfect day there for me would be waking up, having a double espresso with a pastry, going on a long walk or a bike ride, then going to the beach. Lunch at the beach and a snack for dinner but wine is compulsory.
I am an adventurous eater when I travel. I’m a foodie and I love eating traditional food. I haven’t come across anything that I didn’t like. In China I went to a French restaurant for my birthday and had snails for the first time. It’s wasn’t bad but I won’t have it again.
Image: nethunter / 123rf.com
The best place for a night out is Tel Aviv. There is nothing better then going to a bar/restaurant/ club on the beach for drinks and good food and good music.
The one thing I always make sure I do on holiday is tan.
When travelling, I am a sucker for a good martini.
I think Denmark and the Netherlands have the most welcoming/friendly locals. I found Germany a little bit tricky. I never know with Germans. Sometimes, people are very friendly and sometimes you need to put them in the microwave for two minutes.
I do collect souvenirs on my travels — I buy coasters.
WATCH | A promo for Davids's show 'The Greatest Love of All'.
This past new year, I travelled to Florida by myself in three days from SA to perform for the president of the US. That was hard but rewarding.
My ultimate bucket-list destination is Japan. I love the culture.
My perfect holiday involves summer, food and tanning lotion.
My best destination ever was Italy and I’m about to go back.
My most relaxing destination is Greece. I turned off my phone for 10 days and it was nothing but silence from that moment on.
A memorable restaurant I ate in overseas was Gordon Ramsay's Savoy Grill in London. From the reception to the dessert, it was nothing short of incredible.
• The Greatest Love of All: A tribute to Whitney Houston is on at the Joburg Theatre until September 10, after which the show moves to the UK. Book here.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Oh Boy! 'Buddy Holly' star Jethro Tait on camping, Kalk Bay & vegan burgers
Sandra Prinsloo on sailing into a war zone and her best spot for a night out
YouTube star Damon Dominique on life as a true 'Global Citizen'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos