Drake, Bella Poarch, Nicki Minaj: Top 10 celebs with highest investments

From YouTubers to musicians, see who tops the list of moneymaking investors

15 September 2023 - 14:30 By Thango Ntwasa
Drake makes the list of stars whose investments have them rolling in the dough.
Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage

It's that time of the year again when every publication and listmaker compiles its findings on who are the richest celebrities in the spotlight.

While net worth is usually the focus, FOREX.com commissioned an analysis of celebrities and their investments. The findings were put in a top 10 list of stars whose intellectual property and financial assets have played a role in bringing home the bacon.

While many of them might not be the richest stars in the industry, their investments boast the biggest returns.

Grammy winning singer-songwriter and producer Babyface.
Image: Featureflash Photo Agency: Shutterstock

1. BABYFACE —134.4% RETURN OF PROFITS

The R&B icon may be behind top-selling hits like Breathe Again by Toni Braxton and Can We Talk by Tevin Campbell but he also makes sure his money comes in from his love for real estate and luxury cars.

2. JIMMY BUFFET 

Tropical hitmaker Jimmy Buffet.
Image: Kathy Hutchins: Shutterstock

As another musician on the list, Jimmy Buffet certainly rakes in the coins. The Margaritaville singer may be famed for island escapism but his stocks among a number of investments have pumped into his $81m (about R1.5bn) net worth at 88.9%.

3. CHASE HUDSON

Social media rock star Chase 'Huddy' Hudson.
Image: Kathy Hutchins: Shutterstock

The multitalented founder of the TikTok collective Hype House popularised trends in fashion and music since bursting onto the scene in 2019. The star has seen a return of net worth of more than 68.7%. 

4. BILLY JOEL

Billy Joel, best known as the Piano Man.
Image: Everett Collection: Shutterstock

When you break records for the most consecutive performances at Madison Square Gardens it should come as no surprise that your wallet tops multiple charts. Joel also puts his money into property and vehicles investments, seeing returns at around 52%.

5. TOMMYINNIT

At 19 years old Thomas “Tommyinnit” Simons is the youngest moneymaker on the list, raking in returns of 51.4% for car and property investments with the inclusion of NFTs. This is to be expected for the web star who is famed for his Twitch live streams and web content.

6. BELLA POARCH

Social media sensation Bella Poarch.
Image: Tinseltown: Shutterstock

 Bella proves to be in a league of her own when it comes to building her empire. The TikToker turned music sensation has charted on Billboard, while her investments, including cryptocurrency and luxury yachts, have her at 51% returns.

7. LOGAN PAUL

YouTuber and face of Prime Logan Paul.
Image: Kathy Hutchins: Shutterstock

The controversial YouTuber might rub many the wrong way but the fame he earned through many avenues including sports and acting have opened doors for him. While he has been the face behind Prime's highly priced offerings, his returns contribute 49% to his net worth.

8. NICKI MINAJ

Rapper and actress Nicki Minaj.
Image: Andrea Raffin: Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj has built an empire including perfumes, clothing and tech collaborations that have catapulted her to stardom as one of the highest earning female rappers. Her $130m (about R2.5bn) net worth is kept high by a return of 36.9%.

9. KANYE WEST

Infamous rapper Kanye West.
Image: DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS

Whether you love his fashion exploits or deeply artistic works, the divisive Kanye West has long bragged about the money he makes and how he keeps it coming in. With stocks and luxury cars playing a role in the money pumping into his growing fortune, he has a return of 20.5%.

10. DRAKE

Rapper Drake performs on stage.
Image: PRINCE WILLIAMS

Rounding off the list is another rapper who is always on everyone's lips. A former child star turned Grammy-winning musician, Drake has often dabbled in television with his production company DreamCrew, along with forays into fashion and being an ambassador for brands including Nike and the Virginia Black tequila makers. His returns are lowest on the list at 17.8%.

Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
