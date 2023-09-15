It's that time of the year again when every publication and listmaker compiles its findings on who are the richest celebrities in the spotlight.
While net worth is usually the focus, FOREX.com commissioned an analysis of celebrities and their investments. The findings were put in a top 10 list of stars whose intellectual property and financial assets have played a role in bringing home the bacon.
While many of them might not be the richest stars in the industry, their investments boast the biggest returns.
Drake, Bella Poarch, Nicki Minaj: Top 10 celebs with highest investments
From YouTubers to musicians, see who tops the list of moneymaking investors
Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage
It's that time of the year again when every publication and listmaker compiles its findings on who are the richest celebrities in the spotlight.
While net worth is usually the focus, FOREX.com commissioned an analysis of celebrities and their investments. The findings were put in a top 10 list of stars whose intellectual property and financial assets have played a role in bringing home the bacon.
While many of them might not be the richest stars in the industry, their investments boast the biggest returns.
Image: Featureflash Photo Agency: Shutterstock
1. BABYFACE —134.4% RETURN OF PROFITS
The R&B icon may be behind top-selling hits like Breathe Again by Toni Braxton and Can We Talk by Tevin Campbell but he also makes sure his money comes in from his love for real estate and luxury cars.
2. JIMMY BUFFET
Image: Kathy Hutchins: Shutterstock
As another musician on the list, Jimmy Buffet certainly rakes in the coins. The Margaritaville singer may be famed for island escapism but his stocks among a number of investments have pumped into his $81m (about R1.5bn) net worth at 88.9%.
3. CHASE HUDSON
Image: Kathy Hutchins: Shutterstock
The multitalented founder of the TikTok collective Hype House popularised trends in fashion and music since bursting onto the scene in 2019. The star has seen a return of net worth of more than 68.7%.
4. BILLY JOEL
Image: Everett Collection: Shutterstock
When you break records for the most consecutive performances at Madison Square Gardens it should come as no surprise that your wallet tops multiple charts. Joel also puts his money into property and vehicles investments, seeing returns at around 52%.
5. TOMMYINNIT
At 19 years old Thomas “Tommyinnit” Simons is the youngest moneymaker on the list, raking in returns of 51.4% for car and property investments with the inclusion of NFTs. This is to be expected for the web star who is famed for his Twitch live streams and web content.
6. BELLA POARCH
Image: Tinseltown: Shutterstock
Bella proves to be in a league of her own when it comes to building her empire. The TikToker turned music sensation has charted on Billboard, while her investments, including cryptocurrency and luxury yachts, have her at 51% returns.
7. LOGAN PAUL
Image: Kathy Hutchins: Shutterstock
The controversial YouTuber might rub many the wrong way but the fame he earned through many avenues including sports and acting have opened doors for him. While he has been the face behind Prime's highly priced offerings, his returns contribute 49% to his net worth.
8. NICKI MINAJ
Image: Andrea Raffin: Shutterstock
Nicki Minaj has built an empire including perfumes, clothing and tech collaborations that have catapulted her to stardom as one of the highest earning female rappers. Her $130m (about R2.5bn) net worth is kept high by a return of 36.9%.
9. KANYE WEST
Image: DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS
Whether you love his fashion exploits or deeply artistic works, the divisive Kanye West has long bragged about the money he makes and how he keeps it coming in. With stocks and luxury cars playing a role in the money pumping into his growing fortune, he has a return of 20.5%.
10. DRAKE
Image: PRINCE WILLIAMS
Rounding off the list is another rapper who is always on everyone's lips. A former child star turned Grammy-winning musician, Drake has often dabbled in television with his production company DreamCrew, along with forays into fashion and being an ambassador for brands including Nike and the Virginia Black tequila makers. His returns are lowest on the list at 17.8%.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Watch your back, the Rolex gang is here
Court steps in on style shoe fakes
Don't let challenging times leave you broke: 7 money-saving tips for youngsters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos