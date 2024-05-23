Cape Town restaurant named one of the world's 100 Best Restaurants

Cape Town's FYN, Chef Peter Tempelhoff's city-centre fine dining restaurant renowned for it's unique Japanese meets South African menu has once again landed a prestigious place on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list.
For the fourth time on the list this year sees the restaurant ranked 60th on the coveted restaurant awards extended 51 -100 list sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. Last year the restaurant was ranked at number 75.
For Templehoff the award is a testament to the team behind him, including co-owners Front of House and Beverage Director Jennife Huge and culinary director chef Ashley Moss, his kitchen and front of house brigades as well as the greater network which allows FYN to be what it is.
“I'm so proud of the team and what we've accomplished collectively. From our phenomenal suppliers and craftspeople to our network of small-scale farmers, foragers and fermenters, for without all of them FYN would it is,” he said.
A trailblazer in the South African restaurant scene, Tempelhoff opened FYN to critical acclaim in 2018. The restaurant merges the rigours of Japanese technique with the finest local and indigenous ingredients, creating a truly one-of-a-kind dining experience. In addition to the accolades bestowed by The World's 50 Best Restaurants, FYN also holds a slew of international and local awards and recognitions.
Tel: 021 286 2733
Reservations: fynrestaurant.com/reservation/
