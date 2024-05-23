Lifestyle

Cape Town restaurant named one of the world's 100 Best Restaurants

Local eatery Fyn makes South African dining proud with its latest ranking

23 May 2024 - 16:27 By Staff Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
For the fourth time on the list this year sees the restaurant ranked 60th.
For the fourth time on the list this year sees the restaurant ranked 60th.
Image: Supplied

Cape Town's FYN, Chef Peter Tempelhoff's city-centre fine dining restaurant renowned for it's unique Japanese meets South African menu has once again landed a prestigious place on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list.

For the fourth time on the list this year sees the restaurant ranked 60th on the coveted restaurant awards extended 51 -100 list sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. Last year the restaurant was ranked at number 75.

For Templehoff the award is a testament to the team behind him, including co-owners Front of House and Beverage Director Jennife Huge and culinary director chef Ashley Moss, his kitchen and front of house brigades as well as the greater network which allows FYN to be what it is.

Exec Sous-Chef Lucas Caesar.
Exec Sous-Chef Lucas Caesar.
Image: Supplied
Team portrait of the Fyn team.
Team portrait of the Fyn team.
Image: Supplied

“I'm so proud of the team and what we've accomplished collectively. From our phenomenal suppliers and craftspeople to our network of small-scale farmers, foragers and fermenters, for without all of them FYN would it is,” he said.

A trailblazer in the South African restaurant scene, Tempelhoff opened FYN to critical acclaim in 2018. The restaurant merges the rigours of Japanese technique with the finest local and indigenous ingredients, creating a truly one-of-a-kind dining experience. In addition to the accolades bestowed by The World's 50 Best Restaurants, FYN also holds a slew of international and local awards and recognitions.

Tel: 021 286 2733

Reservations: fynrestaurant.com/reservation/

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Two Cape Town restaurants crack World's 50 Best Restaurants extended list

FYN and La Colombe have both landed a spot on this year's prestigious extended list.
Lifestyle
11 months ago

Eight South African restaurants named among the World’s Top 100

The latest in good news for South Africa’s restaurant industry is the inclusion of eight local restaurants in this year’s Luxury Lifestyle Awards as ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Want to know where to make your next restaurant reservation? These are SA’s top-rated picks

From the winners of the 2023 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards to the winner of South Africa’s Best Restaurant at the 2023 Restaurant Week awards, ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Doctors driving from London to Cape Town reject new car deal after ... Lifestyle
  2. UPDATE | Frustration as London-to-Cape Town doctors decline new car after ... Lifestyle
  3. Cape Town restaurant named one of the world's 100 Best Restaurants Lifestyle
  4. Reimagined Cape Grace offers an elegant city escape Lifestyle
  5. Ozempic: how weight-loss drug turns women into baby-making machines Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...