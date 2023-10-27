“On the curated side it's always suave and luxury but what people don't know is that I have a big mouth. I have a big personality” said Clark.
“Also it's an international reality show. Who would want to miss out on that?”
Taking on a tender topic, part of Mthaux's fashion journey is inspired by the difficulties he faces when shopping in the female section. Part of his fashion brand focuses on catering to the needs of queer people. However, the issues Mthaux and his castmates face continue to plague queer communities who need to feel safe in different spaces.
“On the outside, it looks like things are getting better for us but inside things are getting worse,” said Clark.
“We still have Grindr horror stories that are happening in South Africa with people being kidnapped so it's very difficult to feel safe when these things are happening.”
Mthaux said accessibility will always be a struggle for queer minorities.
“Until we see things catered for us in retail stores, until we see bathrooms not being so binary and until we see our families support us in our journeys. It's one thing to get what we want but I need to know that when I go there I'm not going to get an off look. Until all that stops we are all going to have to keep fighting.”
While Mthaux and Odiba are excited to explore reactions to the show, Clark is excited for the many “Oprah wisdom” moments that are going to come out of it,, specifically regarding those who are confused about their identities.
“It's helping them go from delulu (delusional) to solulu (solutions).”
The G-List premieres on eVod on October 27.
‘From delulu to solulu’ — ‘The G-List’ cast talks inclusion on local TV
As Pride Month comes to a close, eMedia opens the doors to its first LGBTQIA+ reality show
Image: Supplied
“The A-list is so yesterday b#tch!” is the line emblazoned on the poster for the newest reality show to hit the scene. The G-List follows three queer stars as they navigate life, romance and their careers.
Taking a fresh approach away from the glitz and glam commonly associated with queer folk on television, the series features three stars who have been bubbling under pop culture's well-known names to take over the scene.
The trio is made up of Mthokozisi “Mthaux” Mncwango, a multifaceted producer and director looking to jump into the fashion industry, actor and businessman Kyle Clark and award-winning radio host and DJ Lulo Odiba.
Catching up with the cast at the premiere, they shared they were excited to see their stories told on TV, with Odiba stressing how important it was for diversity in the representation of queer people.
“I don't see enough lesbians on TV. I see gay men all the time. I wanted to be a part of the representation,” said Odiba.
Clark, who has often gone viral for his appearances on the Afrikaans soap 7de Laan, wanted to show his life outside the curated lens people see him through on Instagram, describing it as a great opportunity for people to get to know him.
Malaysia halts music festival after same-sex kiss by UK band The 1975
“On the curated side it's always suave and luxury but what people don't know is that I have a big mouth. I have a big personality” said Clark.
“Also it's an international reality show. Who would want to miss out on that?”
Taking on a tender topic, part of Mthaux's fashion journey is inspired by the difficulties he faces when shopping in the female section. Part of his fashion brand focuses on catering to the needs of queer people. However, the issues Mthaux and his castmates face continue to plague queer communities who need to feel safe in different spaces.
“On the outside, it looks like things are getting better for us but inside things are getting worse,” said Clark.
“We still have Grindr horror stories that are happening in South Africa with people being kidnapped so it's very difficult to feel safe when these things are happening.”
Mthaux said accessibility will always be a struggle for queer minorities.
“Until we see things catered for us in retail stores, until we see bathrooms not being so binary and until we see our families support us in our journeys. It's one thing to get what we want but I need to know that when I go there I'm not going to get an off look. Until all that stops we are all going to have to keep fighting.”
While Mthaux and Odiba are excited to explore reactions to the show, Clark is excited for the many “Oprah wisdom” moments that are going to come out of it,, specifically regarding those who are confused about their identities.
“It's helping them go from delulu (delusional) to solulu (solutions).”
The G-List premieres on eVod on October 27.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan lawmakers push for Uganda-style anti-gay law
Simon Nkoli’s fight for queer rights finally celebrated — 24 years after he died
Russia's parliament passes law banning 'LGBT propaganda' among adults
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos