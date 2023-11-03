Listen up: SA Radio Awards announces 2023’s Station of the Year finalists

The SA Radio Awards is excited to announce the official finalists for the prestigious Station of the Year award, as well as 2023’s Hall of Fame and Bright Star inductees — see the lists below.

Now in its 13th year, this annual awards programme honours innovation and excellence in the South African radio industry, setting a benchmark for radio professionals to strive towards. It celebrates on-air personalities and those who operate behind the scenes in commercial, public broadcasting, community, campus and internet radio.

This year’s awards have garnered intense competition, with entries showcasing the remarkable talent within the industry. (Visit the SA Radio Awards website to see the full list of finalists in various general award categories.)

The winners of the 2023 SA Radio Awards will be announced during a gala dinner on December 2 in Parktown, Johannesburg. Tickets for this prestigious event can be purchased through Quicket at a cost of R1,195. Seats are limited, so book your tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Station of the Year finalists

The Station of the Year finalists were determined based on the number of times they appeared as finalists across all general categories of the SA Radio Awards. They include:

Campus:

MFM 92.6;

PUKFM 93.6;

Tuks FM 107.2;

UJFM 95.4; and

Vow FM.

Community:

GrootFM 90.5;

Inanda 88.4FM;

Mix FM 93.8;

Pretoria FM; and

Radio Khwezi.

Public broadcasting:

Lotus FM;

RSG;

SAFM;

Ukhozi FM; and

Umhlobo Wenene FM.

Commercial:

5FM;

947;

Hot 102.7 FM;

KFM 94.5; and

Metro FM.

To vie for the Station of the Year award, the stations that made the finals are required to submit further motivation outlining their innovations, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements, and unique selling points.

This motivation will be reviewed and scored by an advisory panel; this score will constitute the first half of the station’s final score. The second half will be determined by the station’s success in the SA Radio Awards general categories. The station with the highest total score will be declared the winner.

Hall of Fame inductees

The SA Radio Awards Hall of Fame celebrates those who have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least 30 years.

This year’s inductees have been nominated by their peers and are revered by the industry. They include:

Alvin Pillay;

Andrew Pike;

Kenny Maistry;

Nic de Jager;

Nomthunzi Vuza; and

Ray White.

Bright Star inductees

The Bright Star category of the SA Radio Awards celebrates the contributions of young talent (aged 26 years or younger), who possess a deep understanding and passion for the medium of radio, respecting its history while shaping its future.

This year’s inductees are:

Chris Chuene;

Kgomotso Monyai;

Mthokozisi Mbele;

Neliswa Cele; and

Nick Archibald.

For inquiries about the 2023 SA Radio Awards, contact Melissa De Agrela at deagrelam@arena.africa.

This article was sponsored by Arena Events.