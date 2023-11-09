Ingredients:
Here are our four fun desserts you can make at home this Diwali
SA foodies share recipes for their favourite custard-flavoured Diwali treats
Image: Supplied
Every year, Diwali, also referred to as the “Festival of Lights”, brings together thousands of South Africans in celebration of the triumph of light over darkness.
Traditional Indian cuisine will feature prominently on tabletops across the country as followers of the Hindu faith gather with family and friends and share a meal to mark the special occasion. For four of South Africa’s foodie influencers, dessert is a firm favourite.
You don’t have to be a culinary genius to serve a homemade spread that will have everyone coming for a taste tester. And on Diwali, the recipe for success is simple — keep it sweet with a dash of spice. Parmalat marketing manager Kershnee Kallee recommends using custard, which, she says, is the one ingredient every pantry needs.
“Its versatility is what South Africans enjoy. Whether you’re having it hot or cold, as a treat on its own or as a dessert topping, it’s got the smooth, creamy texture we’ve come to associate with the ‘taste of home’. So whether you’re going big or keeping it intimate this Diwali, custard will make the perfect finish.”
To give avid bakers and sweet treat enthusiasts some ideas before the Diwali celebrations, four South African influencers have shared their custard-inspired desserts.
DAINTY SAFFRON BURFEE BITES
Kajal Maharaj is no stranger to serving wholesome meals and delicious desserts. This recipe combines Indian staple ingredients with a pinch of saffron, also known as the “sunshine spice”.
Ingredients:
1 tbsp Parmalat salted butter
1 pinch of saffron
1 cup icing sugar
2 cups milk powder
1 cup condensed milk
½ cup Parmalat vanilla-flavoured custard
Method:
1. To a pot, add a tablespoon of Parmalat salted butter.
1. Bloom a pinch of saffron in a teaspoon of water.
3. Add saffron water, icing sugar, milk powder, condensed milk and Parmalat vanilla-flavoured custard to the mixture.
4. Cook until thick and sticky and allow to set in a tray or silicone mould.
5. Cut into squares or remove from moulds.
6. Decorate with white chocolate and rose petals.
DIWALI CUSTARD GULAB SPLIT
Image: Supplied
For content creator Prev Reddy, nothing embodies the spirit of Diwali better than Gulab Jamuns prepared with a dash of decadence that’s fit for the occasion. This recipe keeps it short and sweet and is super easy to prepare.
Ingredients:
Shop-bought Gulab Jamuns
For the icing mixture:
125g Parmalat salted butter (1/2 cup)
1½ cups icing sugar
½ tsp ground elaichi
1 tbsp Klim (milk powder)
2 drops rose essence
1 tbsp fresh cream or milk
To dress:
Parmalat vanilla-flavoured custard
Method:
1. Beat butter until light in colour.
2. Add sugar and mix until creamy and combined and then add the rest of the ingredients.
Image: Supplied
CUSTARD ICE CREAM WITH A CARAMEL-BURFEE SYRUP
Tee Pillay won’t enjoy her ice cream any other way than with custard. This dessert is best prepared the day before Diwali — in Pillay’s opinion, it’s worth the wait.
Ingredients:
For the custard ice cream:
500ml Parmalat fresh cream
½ can sweetened condensed milk
1 cup Parmalat vanilla-flavoured custard
For the caramel-burfee syrup:
1 cup sugar
1/6 Parmalat salted butter
½ cup whipping cream
½ tsp elaichi powder
1 drop rose essence
Method:
1. Whip fresh cream until thick and can hold shape.
2. Mix in condensed milk.
3. Mix in 1 cup Parmalat vanilla flavoured custard.
4. Pour mixture into a freezer-safe dish and freeze for 5-6 hours or overnight.
5. Melt sugar over medium high heat. Stir constantly — lumps will form, turn brown and eventually melt.
6. Add in butter once sugar has become a brown syrup. Butter will bubble and require constant stirring to combine with the sugar syrup.
7. Remove mixture from heat.
8. Add in whipping cream once butter and sugar resemble caramel. Stir until combined.
Image: Supplied
CUSTARD SOJI CAKE
Also known as basbousa or hareesa in the Middle East, shamali in Armenia and gabelouze in France, soji cake is a crowd favourite among lovers of Indian cuisine the world over. In this easy to follow recipe, Tamara Reddy gives us her take on a traditional treat.
Ingredients:
1 cup semolina
1 cup cake flour
½ cup desiccated coconut
1 cup castor sugar
½ tsp elaichi/cardamom powder
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp vanilla essence
250g Parmalat salted butter
1 cup milk
1 cup Parmalat vanilla-flavoured custard
For the sweetened whipped cream:
250ml cream
3 tbsp icing sugar
To dress:
Coloured almonds
Edible rose petals
Method:
1. To a large mixing bowl, add semolina, cake flour, desiccated coconut, castor sugar, cardamom powder and baking powder. Mix well and set aside.
2. In a separate bowl, add 250g Parmalat salted butter and melt in the microwave. Add in milk, vanilla essence and Parmalat vanilla-flavoured custard and mix until combined.
3. Add the wet mixture to the dry ingredients and mix well.
4. Grease a baking tin and pour in the mixture.
5. Bake at 180°C for 33-35 minutes.
6. Decorate with sweetened whipped cream, coloured almonds and edible rose petals.
