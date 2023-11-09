1. Turn on oven to 180°C
Whip up some love with former Miss SA Tamaryn Green's potato bake
The model, entrepreneur and doctor shares her mouth watering recipe using her favourite ingredients
Image: Supplied
Cooking is often seen as a mundane task, but why not make it an exciting adventure when time allows?
Imagine infusing flavour into your dishes without the need for a complete kitchen overhaul or extensive culinary skills. This is where the real magic of cooking comes to life — a sprinkle of passion, a dash of imagination, and the right ingredients can turn every meal into a delightful experience.
Picture the moment when genuine passion meets your recipes — that's when the true essence of a delicious meal comes to life.
Experimenting in the kitchen affords one an opportunity to turn everyday ingredients into incredible dishes.
Cooking can bring a lot of happiness, and when you cook with love and excitement the food becomes more enjoyable. To encourage a better mindset when cooking, here are four special tips to help make the best whipped cream.
It doesn't matter if you're an expert baker or a beginner in the kitchen; these tips will guide you in making perfect whipped cream that will make your dishes look and taste amazing.
CHEF'S TIPS
Chill overnight
For good results, always ensure you chill your whipping cream overnight. Before whipping, ensure your whipping cream and mixing utensils are also chilled. Place the whipping cream in the fridge for a few hours and chill the mixing bowl and beaters in the freezer for about 15 minutes. Cold ingredients and equipment will help the cream whip up faster and hold its shape better.
Sweeten tactically
When sweetening your whipped cream, it's best to add the sugar gradually while whipping. This prevents the cream becoming over-sweet and helps the sugar dissolve evenly. Confectioners' sugar (powdered sugar) is preferred as it dissolves quickly and lends a smoother texture to the whipped cream.
Flavour infusion
Elevate the flavour of your whipped cream by incorporating extracts, liqueurs or zest. Vanilla extract is a classic choice but don't hesitate to explore options such as almond, mint or citrus. For a sophisticated touch, consider adding a splash of your favourite liqueur, such as Grand Marnier or Kahlúa.
Timing matters
Achieving the perfect whipped cream requires a keen eye. Whip the cream just until soft peaks form — this means the cream will hold its shape but still have a slight wobble. Over-whipped cream can turn into butter, so watch closely and stop whipping as soon as the desired consistency is reached. If you accidentally overwhip, you can rescue it by gently folding in a bit of unwhipped cream to soften it.
Image: Supplied
INGREDIENTS
METHOD
1. Turn on oven to 180°C
2. Peel 5-6 medium size potatoes
3. Cut potatoes into 1cm slices
4. Chop 3 garlic cloves
5. Slice 1 onion
6. De-stem thyme
7. Set ingredients aside
8. Create creamy sauce: Mix 2 cups Nestlé whipping cream, 1 cup milk, chopped garlic, salt & pepper
9. Prepare oven dish by lining all edges with unsalted butter
10. Stack first layer of potatoes
11. Cover with half of the creamy mixture
12. Add onion slices
13. Sprinkle over de-stemmed thyme
14. Add layer of cheese
15. Stack second layer of potatoes
16. Add second half of creamy mixture to dish
17. Cover with last layer of cheese
18. Bake in oven for 40-45 minutes
