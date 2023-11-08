Lifestyle

Finger lickin’ Eben: KFC lets you taste the Boks with new ‘Elizabedi’ Bundle

You can have your Web Ellis Cup and eat it

08 November 2023 - 11:37
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Eben Etzebeth and President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Rugby World Cup 2023 trophy tour.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

With many viral moments from the recent Rugby World Cup tugging our heart strings, it's no wonder it feels like the celebrations are barely over for South Africans.

That's why KFC South Africa has launched the “Elizabedi” Bundle, a meal inspired by the victory and iconic moments of the Web Ellis Cup tour around the country.

The bundle is inspired by Eben Etzebeth, affectionately known as Elizabedi, who had a KFC order delivered to the Springboks’ tour bus via Uber Eats. The moment was captured by fans of the champion team.

The order was the inspiration behind the KFC “Elizabedi” Bundle, an Uber exclusive KFC meal that consists of a Krusher, Colonel Burger and chips for R44.44 in honour of the number 4 jersey.

This is not the first time Etzebeth has shared special moments with a KFC meal. According to a recent press release from KFC South Africa, in 2013 the champ received a visit and KFC offerings from Stormers' stalwart Scarra Ntubeni which caught the eye of Bok fans.

Grant Macpherson, chief marketing officer of KFC South Africa, said: “We absolutely understand the need for Etzebeth to kick off such an important event with South Africa’s most loved chicken. Not only because KFC is Finger Lickin' ’ Good, but we have more outlets in the country than any other quick service restaurant brand, with a world-class aggregator network to ensure fast and efficient delivery. An ideal solution for a champion on tour.”

