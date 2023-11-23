Lifestyle

Black Friday deals: Save up to R1,500 on new Tecno and itel smartphones

Don't miss your chance to get the latest hi-tech devices at the lowest prices

23 November 2023 - 08:00
Sponsored
You'll be amazed by the brilliant Black Friday deals on offer from Tecno and itel's retail partners.
Image: Tecno

Whether you're in dire need of an upgrade, are shopping for festive gifts for the fam or simply want to spoil yourself, now's the time to bag the latest smartphones from Tecno and itel at the lowest prices.

Retail partners of both brands are running amazing Black Friday deals, offering discounts of up to R1,500 on various hi-tech devices: check it out:

Tecno deals

From wearable tech to laptops, Tecno will “Stop at Nothing” when it comes to creating stylish, intelligent gadgets that inspire consumers to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures.

This Black Friday, you can score savings of up to R1,500 on the latest Tecno smartphones, including those in the brand's popular Spark 10 series (Spark 10 Pro, Spark 10 5G and Spark 10C), the Spark Go 2023 and the Pop 7.

Here are some of the deals on offer; visit Tecno's Facebook page for more:

RetailerBlack Friday dealsDeal ends

Ackermans

  • Tecno Pop 7 — R1,499 (save R500)
  • Tecno Spark Go 2023 — R1,799 (save R700)
November 27 
Edgars
  • Tecno Pop 7 — R1,499 (save R500)
  • Tecno Spark Go 2023 — R1,799 (save R800)
  • Tecno Spark 10C — R2,599 (save R900)
  • Tecno Spark 10 5G — R3,999 (save R1,500)
  • Tecno Spark 10 Pro — R5,499 (save R1,500)
November 30
Game
  • Tecno Spark 10C — R2,699 (save R800)
  • Tecno Spark 10 Pro — R5,999 (save R1,000)
  • Tecno Spark 10 5G — R4,999 (save R500)
  • Tecno Spark Go 2023 — R1,899 (save R600)
  • Tecno Pop 7 — R1,499 (save R500)
November 27
House & Home
  • Tecno Pop 7 — R1,499 (save R500)
December 3
Jet
  • Tecno Pop 7 — R1,499 (save R500)
  • Tecno Spark Go 2023 — R1,799 (save R700)
November 30
Mr Price
  • Tecno Pop 7 — R1,499 (save R500)
  • Tecno Spark Go 2023 — R1,799 (save R700)
  • Tecno Spark 10C — R2,499 (save R1,000)
December 3
OK Furniture
  • Tecno Pop 7 — R1,499 (save R500)
December 3
Pep
  • Tecno Pop 7 — R1,499 (save R500)
  • Tecno Spark Go 2023 — R1,899 (save R600)
November 30
Pick n Pay
  • Tecno Pop 7 — R1,499 (save R500)
November 30
Shoprite
  • Tecno Pop 7 — R1,499 (save R500)
November 30
TFG
  • Tecno Pop 7 — R1,499 (save R500)
  • Tecno Spark Go 2023 — R1,799 (save R700)
  • Tecno Spark 10 5G — R4,499 (save R1,000)
  • Tecno Spark 10C — R2,899 (save R600)
November 30

 

itel deals

If you're looking for reliable, smart and budget-friendly smartphones that'll help you “Enjoy Life Better”, look no further than itel. This Black Friday, fans of the brand can nab savings of up to R800 on devices such as the P40 and A18.

Here are some of the deals on offer; visit itel's Facebook page for more:

RetailerBlack Friday dealsDeal ends
Ackermans
  • itel P40 — R1,699 (save R300)
November 27
Dunns
  • itel P40 — R1,699 (save R300)
November 30
Edgars
  • itel P40 — R1,699 (save R300)
November 30
HiFi Corp
  • itel P40 — R1,699 (save R300)
November 30
Mr Price
  • itel P40 — R1,699 (save R300)
December 3
Pep
  • itel P40 — R1,699 (save R300)
November 30
Pick n Pay
  • itel P40 — R1,699 (save R300)
November 30
Shoprite
  • itel P40 — R1,699 (save R300)
November 30
TFG
  • itel A58 — R699 (save R650)
  • itel A18 — R749 (save R50)
  • itel Vision 1 Pro — R899 (save R800)
  • itel P38 — R999 (save R650)
November 30

 

This article was sponsored by Tecno Mobile SA.

Note: Availability varies per retailer, per store and per product. Deals available while stocks last. 

