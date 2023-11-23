Black Friday deals: Save up to R1,500 on new Tecno and itel smartphones
Don't miss your chance to get the latest hi-tech devices at the lowest prices
Whether you're in dire need of an upgrade, are shopping for festive gifts for the fam or simply want to spoil yourself, now's the time to bag the latest smartphones from Tecno and itel at the lowest prices.
Retail partners of both brands are running amazing Black Friday deals, offering discounts of up to R1,500 on various hi-tech devices: check it out:
Tecno deals
From wearable tech to laptops, Tecno will “Stop at Nothing” when it comes to creating stylish, intelligent gadgets that inspire consumers to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures.
This Black Friday, you can score savings of up to R1,500 on the latest Tecno smartphones, including those in the brand's popular Spark 10 series (Spark 10 Pro, Spark 10 5G and Spark 10C), the Spark Go 2023 and the Pop 7.
Here are some of the deals on offer; visit Tecno's Facebook page for more:
|Retailer
|Black Friday deals
|Deal ends
Ackermans
|November 27
|Edgars
|November 30
|Game
|November 27
|House & Home
|December 3
|Jet
|November 30
|Mr Price
|December 3
|OK Furniture
|December 3
|Pep
|November 30
|Pick n Pay
|November 30
|Shoprite
|November 30
|TFG
|November 30
itel deals
If you're looking for reliable, smart and budget-friendly smartphones that'll help you “Enjoy Life Better”, look no further than itel. This Black Friday, fans of the brand can nab savings of up to R800 on devices such as the P40 and A18.
Here are some of the deals on offer; visit itel's Facebook page for more:
|Retailer
|Black Friday deals
|Deal ends
|Ackermans
|November 27
|Dunns
|November 30
|Edgars
|November 30
|HiFi Corp
|November 30
|Mr Price
|December 3
|Pep
|November 30
|Pick n Pay
|November 30
|Shoprite
|November 30
|TFG
|November 30
This article was sponsored by Tecno Mobile SA.
Note: Availability varies per retailer, per store and per product. Deals available while stocks last.