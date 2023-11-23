Don't leave it too late to take illness cover, cautions this cancer survivor

Do you remember the first time you learned about the difference between needs and wants? A need is something essential for survival, while a want is something you desire but can live without.

What would you need if you were diagnosed with a severe illness, also known as a dread disease? And what would you want for yourself and your loved ones?

Meet Bernadette Romburgh

When Bernadette was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 39, one of her greatest fears was succumbing to the same illness that took her mother's life at 44.

Her financial adviser had stressed the importance of having illness cover in place but, unfortunately, she and her partner never got around to it in time. Bernadette was worried about possibly dying, while her partner was also worried about how they would survive financially.

The challenging journey

The medical procedures and treatments Bernadette had to go through were extensive. Surgery, chemotherapy, a bilateral mastectomy, and reconstruction operation that required 13 hours of anaesthesia. This was followed by her lung unexpectedly collapsing after the operation, leading her back into ICU.

The financial implications for Bernadette and her partner of the whole treatment and recovery were "catastrophic".

The reality

You may be thinking, "dread disease? It won't happen to me. Right?" However, illness can strike anyone at any time.

According to the 2022 Old Mutual Claim Statistics, the youngest person to make an illness claim was a 22-year-old male, while the oldest was 83. Among women, the youngest claimant was just 27 years old. The World Health Organisation reports that cancer was a leading cause of death worldwide in 2020, accounting for nearly 10-million deaths, or approximately one in six.