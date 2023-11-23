A South African Air Force aircraft made a crash landing at the combat training centre in Lohatla, Northern Cape, on Wednesday afternoon.
The Casa-212 plane is from 44 Squadron at Waterkloof Air Force Base, the South African National Defence Force said in a statement.
“The incident happened as it was landing after one of the manoeuvres of dropping paratroopers.”
No injuries were sustained.
A board of inquiry will be convened to determine the cause of the accident and damage to the aircraft.
TimesLIVE
Air Force plane crash lands at Lohatla
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
A South African Air Force aircraft made a crash landing at the combat training centre in Lohatla, Northern Cape, on Wednesday afternoon.
The Casa-212 plane is from 44 Squadron at Waterkloof Air Force Base, the South African National Defence Force said in a statement.
“The incident happened as it was landing after one of the manoeuvres of dropping paratroopers.”
No injuries were sustained.
A board of inquiry will be convened to determine the cause of the accident and damage to the aircraft.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
We couldn't drive out of deadly Lohatla fire, says acting commander of 121 battalion
Heartbreak for new family of staff-sergeant killed in army base fire
How volunteers, farmers banded together to help extinguish Northern Cape veld fires
Code-red fire warning issued day before blaze tore through military base
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos