South Africa

Air Force plane crash lands at Lohatla

23 November 2023 - 08:01 By TIMESLIVE
The crash landing took place after the crew had performed manoeuvres.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

A South African Air Force aircraft made a crash landing at the combat training centre in Lohatla, Northern Cape, on Wednesday afternoon.

The Casa-212 plane is from 44 Squadron at Waterkloof Air Force Base, the South African National Defence Force said in a statement.

“The incident happened as it was landing after one of the manoeuvres of dropping paratroopers.”

No injuries were sustained.

A board of inquiry will be convened to determine the cause of the accident and damage to the aircraft.

