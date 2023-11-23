Maximise your Black Friday savings with Standard Bank UCount Rewards

Sales during the Black Friday weekend in SA have steadily increased during the past few years. In 2022, the number of online purchases by Standard Bank customers increased by 19% compared with 2021, which itself increased by 15% compared with the previous year. Overall, Standard Bank saw a 20% increase in the number of transactions purchased over the 2022 Black Friday weekend.

Whether you’re shopping for food, hygiene products, electronic appliances or furniture, there’s something for everyone during Black Friday.

Making it UCount

Since its inception just over a decade ago, Standard Bank’s UCount Rewards programme has paid its members more than R6.7bn in the form of Rewards Points; it has grown to become one of SA’s favourite rewards programmes.

Members can earn Rewards Points whenever they use their qualifying Standard Bank personal credit, cheque or debit card, and additional Rewards Points can be earned when shopping at UCount Rewards retailers.

The growing list of UCount Rewards retailers includes:

Builders;

Dis-Chem;

Game;

Hirsch’s;

Makro;

NetFlorist;

Tiger Wheel & Tyre;

Zando;

And many more.

Members can then redeem their UCount Rewards Points using their activated UCount Rewards card, on the UCount Rewards in-app platform on the Standard Bank banking app, or at participating Caltex or Astron Energy service stations for fuel and oil.

They can also save or invest their Rewards Points into a Standard Bank notice deposit, PureSave, tax-free investment account or AutoShare Invest account.

How to best enjoy Black Friday and avoid “Januworry”

While Black Friday is an opportunity to bag bargains, earn and spend Rewards Points, enjoying this seasonal sale does involve being financially responsible.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when preparing to shop during the event:

Set a budget

By committing to spending a specific amount of money during Black Friday, you can ensure you don’t infringe on your monthly budgetary obligations.

Use credit wisely

While it’s tempting to use your credit card to buy more expensive items that are on sale, be sure to remember your card limits and how much you’re buying on credit.

You can even pre-fund your credit card and transfer money from your current account to your credit card, thereby earning up to double* the number of UCount Rewards Points when using your credit card for Black Friday purchases.

Compare prices

Many retailers offer the same product for marginally different prices. Be sure to keep an eye out for them and compare prices to find the best deal.

Stand a chance to win back your Black Friday spend

For UCount Rewards members, Black Friday is a chance to get back what you spend. All you have to do is use your qualifying Standard Bank credit card at any UCount Rewards retailer, including participating Caltex and Astron Energy service stations, and you stand a chance to win* your Black Friday spend (up to R10,000) back in UCount Rewards Points.

