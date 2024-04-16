Budget-friendly Black Eagle Creek is the ultimate Klein Karoo hideaway

When arriving somewhere new long after the sun has set and leaving just after sunrise, it’s quite a challenge to write about a place. No matter how much I enjoyed those very few hours, I remain in the dark about its quirks and surprises. Still, it’s not often I get to such an out-of-the-way place, alone, on a detour for the night.

Luckily, the moon was almost full and the hideaway powered by solar, so I didn’t mind looking for fiery-necked nightjars and feeling a bat fling itself quite close to my nest of hair. Then into bed because the wake-up call is for a dawn walk with a mug of coffee in hand to the top of the hill and the 360-degree view. That’s all there’s time for. Honestly, it’s really quite tantalising when you can’t have more.

The wooden cottage had everything necessary for a night of dreams and silence. Usually I will unplug a noisy fridge, but this one bordered on the friendly. More a comfort than a distraction. My host, Nikki Britz, dropped me off and went to her house a few hundred metres further up the hill. There was tea and coffee, fresh milk and the most delicious borehole water. Crisp, clear, delightful.