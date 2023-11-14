Lifestyle

Here's how to have a fun holiday this festive season without breaking the bank

Explore ways to enjoy a refreshing holiday break while being mindful of your finances, says JustMoney

14 November 2023 - 09:00 By Staff Writer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
While a holiday might be good for your health, here are tips to make sure it doesn't break the bank.
While a holiday might be good for your health, here are tips to make sure it doesn't break the bank.
Image: Supplied

While it might cost you an arm and a leg, a nice getaway in the festive season is actually good for improving your mental wellbeing. Marketing manager for JustMoney.co.za, Shafeeka Anthony, shares her thoughts on how to ensure you don't go broke while prioritising your mental health.

Anthony says a festive season getaway allows you “to return to your daily life with a fresh perspective and greater motivation. She suggests ways to experience the magic of travel while keeping your wallet happy — provided you plan carefully and stick to a budget.

“In these tough economic times it’s important to remember careful budgeting is key to unlocking great travel experiences. You don’t want to come home to unexpected bills and debt that will limit your options in the new year.”

‘That will be five Euros’: Common travel scams and how to avoid them

Travellers the world over have been caught out by swindling taxi operators, overpriced restaurants and schemers on the streets.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

JustMoney's 15 tips to enjoy a holiday without breaking the bank:

  1. Plan ahead: Create a detailed budget and travel locally or visit destinations that don’t require visas. This helps maximise time and minimise expenses.
  2. Compare prices: Search for deals on flights, accommodation and transport. Budget-friendly options include camping, house swaps, hostels and guest houses, which are cheaper and more social.
  3. Make the most of loyalty programmes: Use airline miles, airport lounges, hotel points and other benefits. Ensure you earn more miles or points with your latest travel plans.
  4. Travel in a group: Holidays with friends or family enable you to split costs.
  5. Pack light: A carry-on bag avoids baggage fees and makes your journey more flexible.
  6. Take out travel insurance: Avoid the expense attached to unforeseen events. Be aware of policy exclusions before signing up.
  7. Download travel apps: Get information on last-minute deals and real-time currency exchange rates.
  8. Stay connected: Use free Wi-Fi in public spaces and cafes to avoid data-roaming charges.
  9. Eat local: Save money and enjoy authentic local cuisine by cooking your own meals or eating at local markets and street stalls.
  10. Walk or bike: Explore destinations on foot or rent a bike to save money and get some exercise.
  11. Pack snacks: Carry snacks and a refillable water bottle to keep hunger and thirst at bay and avoid expensive tourist traps.
  12. Visit free or low-cost attractions: Explore parks, museums, art galleries and historic sites. Check for days with reduced or free admission. Check local events calendars for free concerts, festivals, markets and other community events.
  13. Be frugal with drinks: Alcoholic beverages can be expensive at bars and restaurants. Limit your alcohol consumption or choose budget-friendly options.
  14. Practice safety: Avoid risky areas and be cautious with your belongings.
  15. Limit souvenir shopping: Choose a few meaningful items from local markets.

JustMoney.co.za

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Tired of Gold Reef City? Here are 5 top rollercoasters to try in Africa and Dubai

From waterparks to animated movie rides, fun adventures you can have at these top spots beyond South Africa's borders.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Want even more chill than Mauritius? Check out Rodrigues island

Part of the larger territory of the Republic of Mauritius, the laid-back, lovely and crowd-free island of Rodrigues is for true seekers of the road ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Too broke to enjoy France like the Boks? Here are four local alternatives you need to see

From boat rides to art museums, get your holiday fix on a Mzansi budget at these local hotspots.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. A funny thing happened after the RWC: 'caveman' Craig Jackson's travel tales Travel
  2. Untamed coastline of the Garden Route is part of Noetzie’s charm Lifestyle
  3. Here's how to have a fun holiday this festive season without breaking the bank Lifestyle
  4. SPOTLIGHT | 'The Marvels' uses power of three to save the universe; local films ... Lifestyle
  5. Britain's King Charles celebrates 75th birthday Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Suspicious device removed from soccer stadium during African Football League ...
Pro-Palestine supporters disrupt legal prayer protest & clash with police