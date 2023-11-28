Lifestyle

OPINION | Reigning queen on stage, style flop on red carpets: the fashion of Beyoncé

In a world of style trailblazers, Queen Bey opts for tour wardrobe rather than trendsetting looks

28 November 2023 - 08:45
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Beyoncé's style choices have been questioned numerous times over the years but are they the subject of her inability to match the energy of her thought provoking stage looks?
Beyoncé's style choices have been questioned numerous times over the years but are they the subject of her inability to match the energy of her thought provoking stage looks?
Image: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Every so often we are left gagged, as today's netizens say, when we see Beyoncé on stage. And it's not just the breathtaking performances she gives, but the costumes she has crafted to accompany them.

However, the Freakum Dress singer often leaves the web divided whenever she hits a red carpet. Much like the recent Kim Kardashian-esque look she wore to her Renaissance movie premier.

Very few stars have walked out of the 2000s unharmed by the fashion zeitgeist of the time, so when we look at the subjectivity of fashion it becomes quite difficult to deduce who looks good or not. Rather, true icons remain timeless for their choices and Beyoncé is one of them, albeit being divisive. 

The star's most memorable looks always seem to be her performances, on stage and in front of a camera for a music video. A feat she has pulled off by tapping fitting designers and stylists who allow her to weave her dreams into reality. Her Single Ladies leotard is showcased as part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame while her unfortunate baby bangs were chastised by fans who have still celebrated them.

One of the starlet's looks that go from red carpet to stage.
One of the starlet's looks that go from red carpet to stage.
Image: Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage
Beyoncé attends the 2003 MTV Music Awards.
Beyoncé attends the 2003 MTV Music Awards.
Image: Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive 1/WireImage
Fashion power couple, Zendaya and Law Roach
Fashion power couple, Zendaya and Law Roach
Image: Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage

Leaving an indelible mark on people's minds, her costumes are not just the stars of the show but seem to eclipse the actual fashion moments she should be making when her mic is off.

Throughout the years, she has worked with multiple stylists including her mother to help craft her looks.

When we were starting out in Destiny’s Child, high-end labels didn’t want to dress black, country, curvy girls. And we couldn’t afford designer dresses and couture. My mother was rejected from every showroom in New York,” she told People magazine.

It's a common issue faced by number of stylists and stars which pushed the likes of Law Roach to craft a look for Zendaya where she would wear garments already worn by other bigger stars. This allowed her to win tabloid wars on who wore it better. Something she did effortlessly as a skinny starlet fresh out of the Disney farm. While it was logical for Beyoncé and her mother to design her looks, the many iterations of Destiny's Child rocked minidresses, two-piece print sets and colourful denim ensembles that left an indelible reminder of urban 2000s fashion. The fashion risks were scoffed at, often landing Beyoncé and the group on many worst-dressed lists. However, these same looks often worked better on stage, much like her denim and heeled Timbaland combo that could transition between different duties.

Beyoncé in her crown.
Beyoncé in her crown.
Image: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
The music icon's questionable choices from the past.
The music icon's questionable choices from the past.
Image: Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Beyoncé's red carpet looks often replicate elements of her stage looks.
Beyoncé's red carpet looks often replicate elements of her stage looks.
Image: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Her Grammys look in 2017 saw her take on religious imagery while donning a sunburst headdress that continues to be a staple for the festival and fancy dress attendees. Beyoncé's image is synonymous with her love for bodysuits which undoubtedly came to fame during her 2007 I Am... tour. This solidified her collaborative relationship with Mugler, while upping the ante for fellow stars. Symbolisms could be seen in her Coachella looks (where she was the first black woman to headline) tapping Olivier Rousteing (the first black designer of Parisian fashion house Balmain) to craft looks that referenced black universities in the US. 

In contrast, her red carpet looks lack the symbiotic magnitude of her stage ensembles all while mirroring her actual aesthetic when performing. We see it in sheer gowns that echo her love for body-hugging ensembles and typically feature tops that show off her physique, especially as a woman who used to fret about her physical appearance and body shape.

The sex appeal from her bodysuits can be found in cut-outs, miniskirts and plunging necklines employed mainly on red carpets. Gold, sequinned and stoned ensembles are replaced by her love for striking colours. Her headpieces and windswept hair is captured by her voluminous coif consisting of bouncy curls, waist-length tresses with bangs and short bobs that are cut short to frame her face and accentuate her figure. When she finally caught the attention of designers, Versace was one of the first offering pieces that accentuated her famed booty. This made her something of a risk taker until she toned it down when producers for Dreamgirls were aiming to score an Oscar through her. Something many stars do when aiming for one, albeit never receiving the Oscar nomination she was being prepped for.

Beyoncé and husband, Jay Z at the 'The Lion King' premier.
Beyoncé and husband, Jay Z at the 'The Lion King' premier.
Image: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

With her muted looks, she also caught a lot of controversy over the years that would mar her brand. Though she writes a lot of her songs, her earlier career was marred with claims that she was not very original. She got a lot of flak for referencing (without permission) a video by visual artist Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker for her Countdown music video.

She spurred much debate for a collaboration with Tiffany diamonds, made worse by those who felt her attempts to celebrate African culture in Black is King lacked authenticity. Especially after she was not well received for referencing feminists like Chimamanda Ngozi in her music, creating the concept that she was always ready to take from any subculture or group if it profited her. In the mid-2010s, as Black Lives Matter rose, she became more of a media hermit. Thus very few knew what her political stance was. So when Albums like Lemonade seemed concerned with the plight of women since the slave trade to modern times, it raised many eyebrows as she never takes stances on the red carpet or public appearances.

Ivy Parked! Adidas ends partnership with Beyoncé — WSJ

Adidas has ended its fashion partnership with Beyoncé, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Lifestyle
8 months ago

So when she chose to wear a platinum blonde wig to the premiere of her album's visual movie, it left some fans in dismay as the look many may have expected would have been more camp. it would have reflected heavier on the queer community she celebrates in the album and live performances.

Perhaps Beyoncé's issue is not that she can't dress, it's just a lack of continuity from her evocative onstage and music video looks her red carpet ensembles that give little perspective on her creative process and politics.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

From Beyoncé to Queen Elizabeth, how David Koma is taking over fashion

We have a conversation with one of London Fashion Week’s brightest fashion brands
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Decoding this season’s runway trends: a spring/summer weather report

A look at some of the best and worst moments and the road ahead
Lifestyle
1 month ago

How Gert-Johan Coetzee took 2,000 hours to make Miss SA finale looks

From the top five to Bonang, we look at what it took the designer to create looks for this year’s pageant.
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Dreaming of the sea? Here's 12 reasons why the South Coast beaches are best Travel
  2. OPINION | Reigning queen on stage, style flop on red carpets: the fashion of ... Lifestyle
  3. Men’s summer skin SOS: here’s how you can stay sun-smart this season Lifestyle
  4. Spin and win dinner with a Springbok to celebrate DStv Rewards' birthday Lifestyle
  5. From exposed nipples to braless looks: keeping abreast with this summer’s ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...