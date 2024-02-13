WHERE TO GO: Fly from Joburg to Osaka.
WHAT TO EAT: If you love hitting markets and finding the best novelties on foot, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for Takoyaki. The tiny snack packs a punch with a mixture of flour and Japanese stock, cooked in a special pan for the dish. The flaky topping also features chopped octopus, pickled ginger and can be served with soy, soup or even a cheesy fondue.
6 cities to add to your bucket list if you’re a foodie
From wet burgers to bread-filled soups, here are some treats to try on your next international trip
Image: 123RF/xixinxing
While many might travel for relocation, staycations and even hush trips, sometimes the best trips are those where you can eat your heart out.
Sharing their recent specials on trips to foodie-loved spaces, Travel Start is offering lowered prices to cities with several famed delicacies that might see an extended stay for the seconds. Here's a list of the best treats to try wherever you are flying from in South Africa.
1. TÜRKIYE
WHERE TO GO: Fly from Cape Town to Istanbul.
WHAT TO EAT: Wet hamburgers, also known as Islak, are a mouthful made famous in the 60s and 70s that have become popular again in the past 10 years. They consist of a flavourful patty crammed into two buns doused in a tomato and garlic sauce.
2. INDIA
WHERE TO GO: Fly from Durban to Mumbai.
WHAT TO EAT: Frankie rolls, a famed fast food created by the first stall in the Mumbai suburb Powai in 1969. Available in a number of variants including vegan options, the pan-fried pita bread is stuffed with Indian spice-coated veggies and fillings to your heart's desires.
3. THAILAND
WHERE TO GO: Fly from Durban to Bangkok.
WHAT TO EAT: A fun and Instagrammable dish worth trying is Thai chicken and coconut soup. Known as tom kha kai by locals, the star of the show is the chillies paired with familiar flavours like shallots and lemongrass as well as galangal, a spice that resembles ginger but favours a flavourful mustard sauce. To balance the heat is a milky coconut soup.
4. DENMARK
WHERE TO GO: Fly from Joburg to Copenhagen.
WHAT TO EAT: For those with a bit of a sweet tooth, try Æbleskiver, made from pancake batter fried into a ball shape. Historically, these treats were filled with apples, however you are open to having any filling you desire.
5. ITALY
WHERE TO GO: Fly from Cape Town to Florence.
WHAT TO EAT: Typically favoured for summer dishes, pappa al pomodoro is a bready soup made with various ingredients including tomatoes, garlic and basil. The flavours of the textured delight allow for it to be served at any preferred temperature.
6. JAPAN
WHERE TO GO: Fly from Joburg to Osaka.
WHAT TO EAT: If you love hitting markets and finding the best novelties on foot, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for Takoyaki. The tiny snack packs a punch with a mixture of flour and Japanese stock, cooked in a special pan for the dish. The flaky topping also features chopped octopus, pickled ginger and can be served with soy, soup or even a cheesy fondue.
