Tyla brings breath of fresh air to stale Gap brand
Water singer stars in campaign that looks to bring digital audience into its apparel fan base
Image: Supplied
Fashion and celebrity have always had a symbiotic relationship that has allowed the parties involved to reach the accumulated audience in one fell swoop. Whether it is unforgettable red carpets, magazine covers or, in the case of local musician Tyla, through fashion campaigns.
The Water singer is fronting the 2000s-inspired campaign by American apparel brand, Gap. She told InStyle she likes taking her fashion influences from the late 1990s and 2000s “and switching it up so it is very new, fresh and of this time”.
“My look in this campaign was a bit more stripped back, very beautiful and easy and clean,” she said when speaking about the campaign set in a dance studio with throwback jams pumping throughout.
The collection focuses on linens with an understated colour palette which includes throwbacks such as baggy low rise trousers and close-fitting tops as well as accessories like headscarves and belly chains. All harken back to the brand's iconic khaki swing ad in 1998.
Image: Ke.Mazur/WireImage
Introducing @Gap #Linenmoves. A canvas for original style. For individuals who make every move their own. Celebrating the moves that unite us with an homage to our "Back on 74" music video re-imagined with @Tylaofficial.
