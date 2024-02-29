It's your chance, for free, to immerse yourself in the future of food and drink, see cutting-edge technology and innovations and meet the captains of industry. There's also an exciting competition to find the country's top coffee baristas.
Plus Hostex 2024 brings back some of its favourite attractions and introduces brand-new features like:
- The Wine Bar — a new wine zone with top producers and products.
- SA Chefs skillery: Witness culinary magic and connect in the SA Chefs kitchen.
- Barista challenge: Top baristas compete for career-changing recognition.
- Industry hub: Engage in interactive talks, knowledge-sharing and presentations.
- New product display: Discover the latest innovations from exhibitors.
Hostex is on at the Sandton Convention Centre from March 3-5, 9.30am-4.30pm daily.
Entrance is free, registration is required and can be done online at hostex.co.za
Children under 18 are not permitted entry to the show
Want to be a chef or just love food? Head to Hostex this weekend — it's free!
It's one of Africa's premier food, drink and hospitality expos and you are invited
Image: Supplied
It's one of Africa's premier food, drink and hospitality expos and you are invited. I can attest to it as it's the kind of show for anyone interested in a career in the hospitality industry, working in the industry or if you simply love food.
It's a buzzy and busy show with lots to see, eat and drink. Hostex offers the perfect platform to meet and greet some of South Africa's top chefs including the affable president of the SA Chefs Association, chef James Khoza. Watch demonstrations by the chefs, witness cook-offs and attend talks for an update on what's happening in the industry.
Image: Supplied
