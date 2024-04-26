'Boy Kills World' stands out as a refreshing take on revenge flicks

Opening in cinemas on April 26, Boy Kills World introduces audiences to Boy (Bill Skarsgård), a character driven by a singular purpose: revenge.

Boy's family have fallen victim to the tyrannical regime led by Hilda van der Koy (Famke Janssen), sparking his quest for retribution. Rendered mute and deaf by the traumatic events, he undergoes intense training with a shaman to prepare himself for his mission.

What sets Boy Kills World apart from typical revenge flicks, however, is its unique blend of absurd comedy and intense action.

Director Moritz Mohr infused the film with manic energy reminiscent of video games, resulting in a twisted yet exhilarating viewing experience. So, though Boy Kills World embraces its violent nature with gusto, there's a playful quality to the action sequences that prevent it from becoming overly grim.

Skarsgård's portrayal of Boy (coupled with his inner monologue voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) injects humour into the narrative without undermining its emotional depth: there's an underlying sense of hope as the character navigates his journey towards vengeance.