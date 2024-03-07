Lifestyle

How to become the world’s greatest chef

Le Petit Chef is a show, a dinner and great fun for the whole family and it's happening in Rosebank, Joburg

07 March 2024 - 15:53
Hilary Biller Columnist
Join the world's smallest chef on a 4D culinary adventure.
Image: Supplied

It's the sort of outing that offers something for the whole family. Instead of spending money on chocolate eggs this Easter or planning an Easter family lunch which involves a lot of hard work, take the family out for a celebration that is good fun, offers great eating and excellent entertainment for young and old.

Le Petit Chef is happening in Rosebank, Johannesburg, and promises a fun event full of surprises as the world's smallest chef takes you on an unforgettable dining experience at The Atrium at 54 on Bath. It is a two-and-a-half-hour five senses spectacle dining show — sitting down to a beautifully set table with white linen, starched serviettes and top service, and when the lights dim so the fun begins.

Le Petit Chef brings out the guests' creative sides with an edible artist palette.
Image: Hillary Biller
A delicious chicken roulade main course with vegetables.
Image: Hillary Biller

I can attest to the quality of this show; it is a spectacle sharing the story of the world's smallest chef's innovative, internationally acclaimed multisensory six-course fun dining experience on how to become the world's greatest chef. It's about letting your hair down and engaging in the story with its sights, sounds and aromas, as the mood, music, table patterns, props and decoration all change with the chapters of the story — all from the comfort of your seat.

My daughter and I didn't know what to expect but loved every minute of it and the food was exceptional. It's way more than a sit back and enjoy show; the best part is how they get everyone involved in the little chefs' journey, with so many engaging and novel ideas. The little chef almost becomes real as one is swept up by it all, leaving you feeling happy and upbeat. And it's a great meal. Fantastic, and surprisingly good.

Le Petit Chef

Where: The Atrium, 54 on Bath, Rosebank, Johannesburg

When: 6pm, Wednesday to Saturday, and 12 noon on Sundays until April 14

Tickets: R1,295 per person, includes a six-course dinner (excluding wine pairing) with a complimentary glass of Boschendal NV MCC bubbly

Bookings: Computicket or e-mail: paul@100percentevent.com

