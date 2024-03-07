I can attest to the quality of this show; it is a spectacle sharing the story of the world's smallest chef's innovative, internationally acclaimed multisensory six-course fun dining experience on how to become the world's greatest chef. It's about letting your hair down and engaging in the story with its sights, sounds and aromas, as the mood, music, table patterns, props and decoration all change with the chapters of the story — all from the comfort of your seat.
My daughter and I didn't know what to expect but loved every minute of it and the food was exceptional. It's way more than a sit back and enjoy show; the best part is how they get everyone involved in the little chefs' journey, with so many engaging and novel ideas. The little chef almost becomes real as one is swept up by it all, leaving you feeling happy and upbeat. And it's a great meal. Fantastic, and surprisingly good.
How to become the world’s greatest chef
Le Petit Chef is a show, a dinner and great fun for the whole family and it's happening in Rosebank, Joburg
Image: Supplied
It's the sort of outing that offers something for the whole family. Instead of spending money on chocolate eggs this Easter or planning an Easter family lunch which involves a lot of hard work, take the family out for a celebration that is good fun, offers great eating and excellent entertainment for young and old.
Le Petit Chef is happening in Rosebank, Johannesburg, and promises a fun event full of surprises as the world's smallest chef takes you on an unforgettable dining experience at The Atrium at 54 on Bath. It is a two-and-a-half-hour five senses spectacle dining show — sitting down to a beautifully set table with white linen, starched serviettes and top service, and when the lights dim so the fun begins.
Image: Hillary Biller
Image: Hillary Biller
Le Petit Chef
Where: The Atrium, 54 on Bath, Rosebank, Johannesburg
When: 6pm, Wednesday to Saturday, and 12 noon on Sundays until April 14
Tickets: R1,295 per person, includes a six-course dinner (excluding wine pairing) with a complimentary glass of Boschendal NV MCC bubbly
Bookings: Computicket or e-mail: paul@100percentevent.com
