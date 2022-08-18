What do you give a son who is a budding chef and absolutely loves cooking and eating good food for his 12th birthday? A cooking course at the Discovery Healthy Food Studio in Sandton.
Liam has always had an adventurous palate and a Thai cooking class was just up his street. The studio assured me he and his friend Jack would cope with the assistance of their mums, myself and Tessa — and we joined a class recently.
The welcome was warm, the snacks and refreshments delicious — a great start. Liam and Jack’s curiosity was piqued, their roving eyes checked out the fancy kitchen, the different cooking stations and all the gleaming handy equipment and clever gadgets, their excitement was palpable.
On the menu was Thai fish cakes with a chilli dipping sauce, a Thai jungle chicken curry, crying tiger beef fillet with greens and for dessert bananas in fragrant coconut milk. We kicked off with the fish cakes, the chefs were super friendly and helpful every step of the way. Yum, yum the fish cakes were really easy, so tasty and particularly good with a good smattering of chilli dipping sauce. The boys loved it — yes even the kick of chilli.
The jungle curry was my fav, chicken thighs, green beans, baby eggplants bathed in a curry paste we’d made from scratch. The beef fillet was a treat, the boys loved massaging the delicious marinade over the steaks using their fingers. And dry frying raw rice for the sauce was something new — and it smelt just like popcorn. That done it was time for the moms to enjoy a drink and chat to the others in the full class. The boys meanwhile finished off the banana pud.
The meal was a feast and enjoyed around a beautifully set table. There was lots of food, we couldn’t eat it all but could take it home.
Whipping up scrumptious Thai dishes at a cooking class for kids
Gillian Laurie road-tests a cooking class with her son Liam and shares the experience
Image: Gillian Laurie
THAI FISH CAKES WITH CHILLI DIPPING SAUCE
Makes: 8
Prep: 15 min
Cooking: 10 min
Ingredients:
500g roughly diced fish fillets — salmon, hake, trout or silvers
8 lime leaves, destemmed and finely chopped
15ml (1 tbsp) Thai red curry paste
1 egg white
2.5ml (½ tsp) sugar
10ml (2 tsp) fish sauce
10ml (2 tsp) sea salt
Olive oil for frying
Diced cucumber and fresh herbs for example basil, mint or coriander leaves
Dipping sauce:
30ml (2 tbsp) fish sauce
15ml (1 tbsp) sugar
30ml (2 tbsp) white vinegar
30ml (2 tbsp) lime juice
1 long red chilli, seeded and finely chopped
Method:
