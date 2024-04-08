Lifestyle

Jonathan Majors to be sentenced following assault, harassment conviction

The fast-rising Hollywood star is expected to be sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of attacking his girlfriend in the back of an SUV

08 April 2024 - 13:26 By Jonathan Stempel
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jonathan Majors, who played the villainous Kang the Conqueror in several productions, including "Quantumania," had been expected to return to the role in a 2026 release, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty."
Jonathan Majors, who played the villainous Kang the Conqueror in several productions, including "Quantumania," had been expected to return to the role in a 2026 release, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty."
Image: Supplied

Jonathan Majors, who had been a fast-rising Hollywood star before domestic violence charges derailed his career, is expected to be sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of attacking his girlfriend in the back of an SUV.

The sentence will be imposed by Justice Michael Gaffey of the state Supreme Court in Manhattan, where Majors was convicted on Dec. 18 of one count each of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.

Majors faces up to one year in jail. Neither count is a felony. Jurors acquitted him on two other charges, following a two-week trial.

The 34-year-old Majors rose to fame by starring in the 2019 film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” and later gained plaudits for his work in the blockbusters “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Majors and his current girlfriend, Meagan Good.
Majors and his current girlfriend, Meagan Good.
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

But his legal troubles led to the end of his relationship with Marvel Studios, which parted ways following the conviction. Majors, who played the villainous Kang the Conqueror in several productions, including “Quantumania,” had been expected to return to the role in a 2026 release, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.” Walt Disney, meanwhile, removed another star vehicle for Majors, “Magazine Dreams,” from its release calendar last October.

The criminal case stemmed from a March 2023 altercation in a hired vehicle that left Grace Jabbari, Majors' girlfriend at the time, with a broken finger and swollen arm and ear. Jabbari testified that Majors attacked her after she grabbed his phone upon seeing a text from another woman, including by twisting her arm behind her back and striking her in the head. She also testified that Majors had a “violent temper,” and had “exploded” in anger on other occasions.

Like many criminal defendants, Majors did not testify. His lawyer claimed that Jabbari attacked Majors, and falsely accused him of assault after they broke up. Last week, the judge rejected Majors' bid to throw out the conviction.

“The jury reasonably could have concluded that Defendant recklessly caused physical injury to Ms. Jabbari during this 'rapidly unfolding' struggle over the phone,” he wrote.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

OPINION | Jonathan Majors vs Hollywood's double standards

With the actor found guilty and axed from his Marvel deal, it seems Hollywood has double standards when it comes to which actors face being fired
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Actor Jonathan Majors convicted of assault, dropped from Marvel films

Actor Jonathan Majors, a rising Hollywood star who had been set to play the leading role in an upcoming Marvel superhero film, was found guilty by a ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

'Creed III' star Jonathan Majors arrested in New York on assault charges

Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City over the weekend on assault and harassment charges, leading to the US Army pulling new ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Assert your worth': SA women in film forging new pathways to success Lifestyle
  2. See the top makeup mistakes that add 10 years to your face Lifestyle
  3. Get ready to level up: Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series on its way to SA Lifestyle
  4. Warning to avoid social media trends that expose your personal information Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS: Human Exhibition dance production explores issues facing modern society Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show