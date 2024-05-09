Lifestyle

Spanish court dismisses second tax case against singer Shakira

09 May 2024 - 13:58 By Emma Pinedo
Colombian singer Shakira and her lawyer Pau Molins arrive at court for her trial facing allegations of tax fraud, in Barcelona, Spain November 20, 2023.
Colombian singer Shakira and her lawyer Pau Molins arrive at court for her trial facing allegations of tax fraud, in Barcelona, Spain November 20, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Albert Gea

A Spanish court on Thursday dismissed a tax investigation against Colombian pop star Shakira, after the offices of the prosecutor and state attorney opted not to bring charges against the singer.

Shakira, who last year reached a settlement to avoid a trial in Barcelona over charges she failed to pay €14.5m (R288m) in Spanish income tax between 2012 and 2014, had a second investigation pending for alleged fraud on income and wealth tax in 2018.

The court in the northeastern town of Esplugues de Llobregat, near Barcelona, said there was no evidence to prove a complaint raised by a prosecutor that Shakira “consciously and voluntarily omitted information and documentation” in preparing her personal income tax and income returns in 2018.

The Hips Don't Lie singer, who has sold millions of records worldwide, lived with former Barcelona and Spain soccer star Gerard Pique for 11 years and the couple have two children. The singer, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, moved to Miami after their separation.

Reuters

