Here are the 10 finalists in 2019 World Car Awards

Ten cars have been nominated as finalists in the 2019 World Car Awards, chosen from an initial list of 40 contenders.

They are, in alphabetical order:

Audi e-tron

BMW 3 Series

Ford Focus

Genesis G70

Hyundai Nexo

Jaguar I-PACE

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Suzuki Jimny

Volvo S60/V60

Volvo XC40

The World Car Awards are voted on by 86 automotive journalists from around the world based on their evaluation with each candidate as part of their professional work.

The overall and category winners will be revealed at the New York show on April 17, 2019. The reigning World Car of the Year is the Volvo XC60.