Here are the 10 finalists in 2019 World Car Awards
Overall and category winners to be revealed at New York show in April
Ten cars have been nominated as finalists in the 2019 World Car Awards, chosen from an initial list of 40 contenders.
They are, in alphabetical order:
Audi e-tron
BMW 3 Series
Ford Focus
Genesis G70
Hyundai Nexo
Jaguar I-PACE
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Suzuki Jimny
Volvo S60/V60
Volvo XC40
The World Car Awards are voted on by 86 automotive journalists from around the world based on their evaluation with each candidate as part of their professional work.
The overall and category winners will be revealed at the New York show on April 17, 2019. The reigning World Car of the Year is the Volvo XC60.
Listed below are the six categories and their finalists:
World Urban Car
Audi A1
Hyundai AH2 / Santro
Kia Soul
SEAT Arona
Suzuki Jimny
World Luxury Car
Audi A7
Audi Q8
BMW 8 Series
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Volkswagen Touareg
World Performance Car
Aston Martin Vantage
BMW M2 Competition
Hyundai Veloster N
McLaren 720S
Mercedes-Benz AMG 4-door Coupe
World Green Car
Audi e-tron
Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
Hyundai Nexo
Jaguar I-Pace
Kia Niro EV
World Car Design of the Year
Citroen C5 Aircross
Jaguar E Pace
Jaguar I PACE
Suzuki Jimny
Volvo XC40