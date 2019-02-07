Motoring

NEWS

Here are the 10 finalists in 2019 World Car Awards

Overall and category winners to be revealed at New York show in April

07 February 2019 - 11:38 By Moting Reporter
Audi’s new e-tron has been nominated for the overall as well as the World Green car award. Picture: SUPPLIED
Audi’s new e-tron has been nominated for the overall as well as the World Green car award. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ten cars have been nominated as finalists in the 2019 World Car Awards, chosen from an initial list of 40 contenders.

They are, in alphabetical order:

Audi e-tron

BMW 3 Series

Ford Focus

Genesis G70

Hyundai Nexo

Jaguar I-PACE

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Suzuki Jimny

Volvo S60/V60

Volvo XC40

The World Car Awards are voted on by 86 automotive journalists from around the world based on their evaluation with each candidate as part of their professional work.

The overall and category winners will be revealed at the New York show on April 17, 2019. The reigning World Car of the Year is the Volvo XC60.

The XC40 is one of two Volvo models in the 2019 World Car Awards shortlist. The larger XC60 is the reigning title holder. Picture: SUPPLIED
The XC40 is one of two Volvo models in the 2019 World Car Awards shortlist. The larger XC60 is the reigning title holder. Picture: SUPPLIED

Listed below are the six categories and their finalists:

World Urban Car

Audi A1

Hyundai AH2 / Santro

Kia Soul

SEAT Arona

Suzuki Jimny

 

World Luxury Car

Audi A7

Audi Q8

BMW 8 Series

Mercedes-Benz CLS

Volkswagen Touareg

 

World Performance Car

Aston Martin Vantage

BMW M2 Competition

Hyundai Veloster N

McLaren 720S

Mercedes-Benz AMG 4-door Coupe

 

World Green Car

Audi e-tron

Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

Hyundai Nexo

Jaguar I-Pace

Kia Niro EV

 

World Car Design of the Year

Citroen C5 Aircross

Jaguar E Pace

Jaguar I PACE

Suzuki Jimny

Volvo XC40

Most read

  1. Special edition Jaguar XJ50 now available in South Africa New Models
  2. Volvo Cars feels increasing margin pressure from U.S-China tariff war news
  3. Here are the 10 finalists in 2019 World Car Awards Motoring
  4. TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on Ignition Motoring
  5. EVENTS | Your Ignition guide to motoring in 2019 news

Latest Videos

Sans Souci girls support teacher who slapped pupil
Agrizzi, Van Tonder and other Bosasa employees in court for corruption
X