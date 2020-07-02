Do you have what it takes to compete alongside the best athletes in the business?

Shift into gear and enter the challenger search to take part in the Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2020. Team up with a South African hero. You could win the grand prize of a Toyota Fortuner and cool gear from Specialized and Garmin. The prize for the semi-finalist includes a Garmin Fēnix Multisport GPS watch.

The Toyota Fortuner Challenge is a fitness contest that will be take place in Gauteng. A valid driver’s licence and an acceptable level of fitness and evidence of such is required to qualify as entrants will partake in various obstacle challenges. Three finalists will be selected via a lucky draw and required to participate in the preliminary exercise taking place in October 2020.

The finalist who completes the preliminary exercise successfully will be selected as the ultimate finalist and will go on to participate in the Toyota Challenge.

Each finalist will win a Garmin Fēnix Multisport GPS watch worth more than R8,500. Of the three finalists selected from the contest, one will be chosen to represent Arena Holdings in the Toyota Fortuner Challenge and will receive cool gear from Specialized and Garmin.

The winner of Toyota Fortuner Challenge will walk away with all the above plus a brand new Toyota Fortuner.