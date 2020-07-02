Do you have what it takes to compete alongside the best athletes in the business?
Enter to win the grand prize of a Toyota Fortuner and cool gear from Specialized and Garmin
Shift into gear and enter the challenger search to take part in the Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2020. Team up with a South African hero. You could win the grand prize of a Toyota Fortuner and cool gear from Specialized and Garmin. The prize for the semi-finalist includes a Garmin Fēnix Multisport GPS watch.
The Toyota Fortuner Challenge is a fitness contest that will be take place in Gauteng. A valid driver’s licence and an acceptable level of fitness and evidence of such is required to qualify as entrants will partake in various obstacle challenges. Three finalists will be selected via a lucky draw and required to participate in the preliminary exercise taking place in October 2020.
The finalist who completes the preliminary exercise successfully will be selected as the ultimate finalist and will go on to participate in the Toyota Challenge.
Each finalist will win a Garmin Fēnix Multisport GPS watch worth more than R8,500. Of the three finalists selected from the contest, one will be chosen to represent Arena Holdings in the Toyota Fortuner Challenge and will receive cool gear from Specialized and Garmin.
The winner of Toyota Fortuner Challenge will walk away with all the above plus a brand new Toyota Fortuner.
HOW TO ENTER
SMS the keyword “FIT” followed by your name, surname, telephone number and level of fitness from one to 10 (one being not fit and 10 being very fit) to 45883. SMS charged at R1.50.
Terms and conditions:
* The promotion ends on September 30 2020. No late entries will be accepted.
* Three semi-finalists will be selected randomly and contacted telephonically by Arena Holdings.
* Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person, sold or converted to cash. Toyota reserves the right to choose the colour of the aforementioned prize. The prize does not include insurance on the vehicle. The prize does not include any extras such as fuel and additional accessories. Prize vehicle specification may differ from the model shown.
* The competition is open to all South Africans and permanent resident holders of SA aged 18 years and older, except employees of Arena Holdings and their families, all co-sponsors and their advertising agents.
* By entering this competition, you are allowing the use of your contact details for future marketing purposes.
This article was paid for by Toyota.