South Africa

North West schools confirm 64 Covid-19 infections in two days

02 July 2020 - 16:29 By Naledi Shange
Covid-19 infections are increasing in the North West.
Covid-19 infections are increasing in the North West.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Sixty-four new Covid-19 cases were confirmed by the North West education department between Monday and Wednesday.

Those who had tested positive included pupils, teachers and non-teaching staff. 

Psycho-social support is being offered to affected families and the department said it was encouraged by the recent recovery of a pupil at a quarantine facility.

“The district breakdown include two cases for Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati, 12 for Dr Kenneth Kaunda, 16 for Ngaka Modiri Molema and 34 for Bojanala district, making it an epicentre for the provincial department. Some of these reported cases are people who have been infected from out of our schools,” the department said in a statement.

“To date, the total number of confirmed cases in the department is 170.”

On the recovery of a pupil, education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said, “This recovery brings a silver lining to the department as we continually monitor the wellbeing of those under quarantine sites.

“We are hopeful that more recoveries will come through. We remain hopeful and believe that the recovery numbers will increase exponentially,” she added. 

MORE

Stay home: Education department halts return to school for some grades

The government has decided not to allow all pupils who were scheduled to return to class next week to do so.
News
1 hour ago

Covid-19 ‘uncommon’ in SA children, including those at school: NICD

A National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) report has found that Covid-19 is "uncommon" in South African children, including schoolgoing ...
News
1 day ago

KZN education MEC intervenes after police clash with pupils over Covid-19 testing

A stand-off between pupils and teachers which has led to three days of no learning at a school in KwaMashu, Durban, has finally come to an end
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  2. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa
  3. 'My husband couldn't breathe': Sars employee loses Covid-19 battle after 29 ... South Africa
  4. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  5. 'Please Call Me' creator apologises to Vodacom for 'knee on my neck' tweet South Africa

Latest Videos

Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
X