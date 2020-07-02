North West schools confirm 64 Covid-19 infections in two days
Sixty-four new Covid-19 cases were confirmed by the North West education department between Monday and Wednesday.
Those who had tested positive included pupils, teachers and non-teaching staff.
Psycho-social support is being offered to affected families and the department said it was encouraged by the recent recovery of a pupil at a quarantine facility.
“The district breakdown include two cases for Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati, 12 for Dr Kenneth Kaunda, 16 for Ngaka Modiri Molema and 34 for Bojanala district, making it an epicentre for the provincial department. Some of these reported cases are people who have been infected from out of our schools,” the department said in a statement.
“To date, the total number of confirmed cases in the department is 170.”
On the recovery of a pupil, education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said, “This recovery brings a silver lining to the department as we continually monitor the wellbeing of those under quarantine sites.
“We are hopeful that more recoveries will come through. We remain hopeful and believe that the recovery numbers will increase exponentially,” she added.