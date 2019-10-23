Toyota Fortuner 4x4 challenge crowns new winner at the end of day two

They were first required to use their Garmin navigation devices to locate pieces of equipment that had been purposely scattered around for the test, gather them and build a raft to paddle across a small dam to reach the finish line. Needless to say, the building and rowing skills of team Meyer and De Villiers saw them take the honours in this challenge.

For the penultimate challenge it was the turn of the indomitable Toyota Fortuners to join in the fun. Once more the next challenge required team participation and while one unit of a team sat behind the wheel of the seven-seater SUV blind-folded, the other had to be outside the vehicle navigating the driver past a gymkhana laid out on the ground. The winners of this task were Jacob Maboja who was partnered with Nkateko "Tekkies" Dinwiddy.

The final challenge that brought the fourth edition of the Toyota #Fortuner4x4Challenge to a close, had competitors and spectators alike descend on a farm and take up arms – literally – to prove who was the best marksman among them all. As bright orange skeets were shot off into the air, the contestant with the best aim was Michelle Meyer.