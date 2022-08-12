Compete with SA’s fittest athletes and you could win a Toyota Fortuner

Are you fit, fast and a fan of all things off-road? Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLIVE Motoring, is searching for a challenger to compete in the Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2022 in October.

This epic fitness contest sees four challengers each being teamed up with a South African hero — rugby player Teboho Stephen “Oupa” Mohojé, racing and rally driver Giniel de Villiers, fit-preneur Grace Motswana and surfer Bianca Buitendag — before taking on a series of obstacle challenges, speed and endurance tests and brainteasers.

Beyond serious bragging rights, there’s cool gear from Specialized, Garmin and Salomon up for grabs. The ultimate winner will also drive away with the grand prize of an awesome Toyota Fortuner.

How to become a challenger:

Enter now — see details below — and you'll go into a lucky draw to be named one of three semi-finalists, who'll progress to the final selection process in the first week of October.

One of this trio will be named a finalist and go on to compete as the Arena Holdings challenger at the Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2022, where they'll have an opportunity to win a brand new Toyota Fortuner.