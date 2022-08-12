Compete with SA’s fittest athletes and you could win a Toyota Fortuner
Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLIVE Motoring, is searching for a challenger to compete in the Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2022
Are you fit, fast and a fan of all things off-road? Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLIVE Motoring, is searching for a challenger to compete in the Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2022 in October.
This epic fitness contest sees four challengers each being teamed up with a South African hero — rugby player Teboho Stephen “Oupa” Mohojé, racing and rally driver Giniel de Villiers, fit-preneur Grace Motswana and surfer Bianca Buitendag — before taking on a series of obstacle challenges, speed and endurance tests and brainteasers.
Beyond serious bragging rights, there’s cool gear from Specialized, Garmin and Salomon up for grabs. The ultimate winner will also drive away with the grand prize of an awesome Toyota Fortuner.
How to become a challenger:
Enter now — see details below — and you'll go into a lucky draw to be named one of three semi-finalists, who'll progress to the final selection process in the first week of October.
One of this trio will be named a finalist and go on to compete as the Arena Holdings challenger at the Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2022, where they'll have an opportunity to win a brand new Toyota Fortuner.
Each semi-finalist will win a Garmin Epix Multisport GPS watch worth more than R15,000. The finalist will also receive a Specialized SJ mountain bike plus incredible gear from Garmin and Salomon.
A valid driver’s licence, a good level of fitness and evidence of such is required to qualify as a semi-finalist.
How to enter:
Simply SMS the keyword “FIT” followed by your name, surname, telephone number and level of fitness from one to 10 (one being not fit and 10 being very fit) to 45883.
Entries close on September 26 2022; SMSes are charged at R1.50 and no late entries will be accepted.
Terms and conditions:
- Three semi-finalists will be selected randomly and contacted telephonically by Arena Holdings, where further information would be required to progress to the final selection process.
- Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person, sold or converted to cash.
- Toyota reserves the right to choose the colour of the aforementioned grand prize. The prize does not include insurance on the vehicle. The prize does not include any extras such as fuel and additional accessories. Prize vehicle specification may differ from the model shown.
- The competition is open to all South Africans and permanent resident permit holders of SA aged 18 years and older, except employees of Arena Holdings and their families, all cosponsors and their advertising agents.
- Previous Toyota Fortuner Challenge competition finalists (who competed for the grand prize) are excluded from entry.
This article was paid for by Toyota.