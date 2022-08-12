The coronation of a new Zulu king has split the nation and seen a battle for the throne.
The Zulu royal household this week condemned an alleged planned entering of the cattle kraal (ukungena esibayeni) ceremony by Prince Simakade Zulu kaZwelithini set for this Saturday.
The ceremony is reportedly taking place just days before the same ceremony will be held for Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
Simakade is the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's first son, born out of wedlock. He was allocated a home within Zwelithini's palaces.
However, Zulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said the event is illegal and a “foolish provocation”.
“It is said that Prince Simakade intends entering the cattle kraal at Enyokeni Palace as though this would somehow negate his majesty the king’s traditional coronation which has already been announced.”
Buthelezi said there was “no space to contest his majesty’s authority nor to pretend to have any claim to the throne”.
“We trust that the law will be enforced and that such illegal activity will be prevented by the police. Should it proceed in any form, however, it will be meaningless, as it cannot change the fact of his majesty’s position. We therefore call for calm-headedness by his majesty’s people in the face of such foolish provocation.
“It is well-known that all of the royal palaces are under the authority of his majesty the king. Thus, if this false ceremony were to proceed at Enyokeni, those involved would be trespassing.”
POLL | Which Zulu prince do you support for the throne?
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The coronation of a new Zulu king has split the nation and seen a battle for the throne.
The Zulu royal household this week condemned an alleged planned entering of the cattle kraal (ukungena esibayeni) ceremony by Prince Simakade Zulu kaZwelithini set for this Saturday.
The ceremony is reportedly taking place just days before the same ceremony will be held for Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
Simakade is the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's first son, born out of wedlock. He was allocated a home within Zwelithini's palaces.
However, Zulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said the event is illegal and a “foolish provocation”.
“It is said that Prince Simakade intends entering the cattle kraal at Enyokeni Palace as though this would somehow negate his majesty the king’s traditional coronation which has already been announced.”
Buthelezi said there was “no space to contest his majesty’s authority nor to pretend to have any claim to the throne”.
“We trust that the law will be enforced and that such illegal activity will be prevented by the police. Should it proceed in any form, however, it will be meaningless, as it cannot change the fact of his majesty’s position. We therefore call for calm-headedness by his majesty’s people in the face of such foolish provocation.
“It is well-known that all of the royal palaces are under the authority of his majesty the king. Thus, if this false ceremony were to proceed at Enyokeni, those involved would be trespassing.”
Misuzulu was formally recognised as the Zulu king by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March.
The brother of King Goodwill Zwelithini, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, lodged an urgent court application last month to stop Misuzulu's coronation, but this was struck off the roll.
Mbonisi claimed the process was “hijacked” by Buthelezi for his own political interest.
“Misuzulu has been misled by him into believing he is the king by birth and divine rights,” he added.
Prince Buzabazi, the son of the king’s second wife Queen Buhle KaMathe, was also seen by some as a candidate for the throne.
His supporters claim custom dictates that since the first queen’s only son (Prince Lethukuthula KaZwelithini) died, the heir should be a son of his second wife.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Urgent bid to stop Zulu king’s coronation fails
Late king Zwelithini’s brothers on the attack as succession row continues
Too close to home: Ingonyama Trust tries to overturn trust land rent judgment
Bodyguard of member of Zulu king's coronation committee shot in Durban
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos