TimesLIVE representative triumphs at toughest Fortuner Challenge yet
Inspired to enter by his six-year-old son, Durban's Keegan Chettiar won a brand new Toyota Fortuner in this epic annual contest of brains and brawn
The Fortuner Challenge has been a fan and competitor favourite since its inception in 2016 — and 2022's instalment was tipped to be the toughest one yet.
This epic fitness contest saw four challengers being selected from thousands of entrants, before being teamed up with a South African sporting hero, and taking on a series of obstacle challenges, speed and endurance tests and brainteasers.
Each challenger competed under the banner of a different media outlet for the chance to walk — or limp — away with a brand new 2022 Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD6, worth more than R620,000.
The evergreen and ever-popular Toyota Fortuner holds its own in its segment and offers great longevity and excellent resale value too. Competitors were thus clearly invested in doing well in the competition, which took place over the course of two days against the backdrop of the beautifully scenic Stellenbosch mountains in the Western Cape.
Representing TimesLIVE, which is part of the Arena Holdings Group, was 40-year-old Keegan Chettiar, a former weapons technician in the air force. The unassuming family man from Durban was spurred on by his 6-year-old son to enter the event. He was partnered with Olympic medal-winning surfer and fierce competitor Bianca Buitendag.
He was up against SuperSport challenger Jaco Bronn, who was teamed with fit-preneur Grace Motswana, the Independent Group’s Donald Mampa, paired with Toyota Cheetahs hooker Janus Venter, and Media24’s Nicolene Avierinos, partnered by Teboho Stephen “Oupa” Mohojé, also of the Cheetahs.
Day one
Things got off to a tough start as the first exercise was a challenging CrossFit course, which favoured Adonis-like strong men in the competition, leaving many disheartened. The scorching temperatures didn’t help either.
But this was all by design. The organisers from Toyota SA wanted to start off with a stage so torturous that seeds of doubt would immediately be sowed among many of the challengers. This is, after all, not just a test of strength, but mental toughness too.
The second leg encompassed the use of some equipment from Specialized Cycling and the teams were required to cycle around a tarred bicycle “pump” course as fast as possible.
By the end of the cycle stage, however, things took an interesting twist ... competitors were greeted by a complex puzzle that Chettiar and Buitendag solved effortlessly.
When asked how they had managed to complete it so easily, Chettiar said that he and Buitendag had decided that though they might not be the biggest or the strongest, they would, at all times, be the calmest.
As the first day progressed Chettiar and Buitendag faired exceptionally well in the blindfold driving test, and to close the day won the organisers' idea of a hi-tech take on the game “hide and seek”. Played in the dead of night, the teams had to hide while being sought out by Toyota SA staff equipped with night vision goggles.
Day two
The second day saw the teams play dodge ball, tackle complex rope puzzles, and complete a 4x4 challenge while balancing a tennis ball on the bonnet of a Toyota Fortuner.
Throughout the day, calm was called for, and by the time the auditors tallied up the points, it was the team of Chettiar and Buitendag which demonstrated the grit, skills and smarts it took to win the Fortuner Challenge 2022.
From all of us at Arena Holdings, thank you to those who entered. And to our champion, Chettiar, enjoy the drive home in your brand new Toyota Fortuner.
This article was paid for by Toyota SA.