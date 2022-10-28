TimesLIVE representative triumphs at toughest Fortuner Challenge yet

The Fortuner Challenge has been a fan and competitor favourite since its inception in 2016 — and 2022's instalment was tipped to be the toughest one yet.

This epic fitness contest saw four challengers being selected from thousands of entrants, before being teamed up with a South African sporting hero, and taking on a series of obstacle challenges, speed and endurance tests and brainteasers.

Each challenger competed under the banner of a different media outlet for the chance to walk — or limp — away with a brand new 2022 Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD6, worth more than R620,000.