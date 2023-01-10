The brand told TimesLIVE the campaign was launched in August 2022 for mainly social and digital assets.
“Completely locally produced, the advertising campaign was conceptualised to showcase South Africa’s diversity and inclusion, and not to question any person’s belief systems.
“The broader campaign was spun off into a number of smaller out-of-home executions, including the one pointed out by you. BMW South Africa understands the wording of this example might have offended fans of the brand, for which we unreservedly apologise,” said BMW.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
BMW gets social media flak over advert mentioning ancestors
Image: Supplied
A social and digital advertising campaign by vehicle manufacturer BMW has been criticised by some black South Africans who feel it undermines their dignity. The brand says, however, it was intended to showcase diversity and inclusion.
The advert bears a tagline with the black pride phrase: “I am my ancestors' wildest dream.” But what has infuriated some people is that in the advert there is a line through the word ancestors.
The brand told TimesLIVE the campaign was launched in August 2022 for mainly social and digital assets.
“Completely locally produced, the advertising campaign was conceptualised to showcase South Africa’s diversity and inclusion, and not to question any person’s belief systems.
“The broader campaign was spun off into a number of smaller out-of-home executions, including the one pointed out by you. BMW South Africa understands the wording of this example might have offended fans of the brand, for which we unreservedly apologise,” said BMW.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
WATCH | New advert clarifies pronunciation of Hyundai name
Complaint flops against ‘offensive’ High Rise capsules radio advert
DStv content thief fined after an online advert led police to his door
Simulated armed robbery ad deemed unacceptably frightening
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos