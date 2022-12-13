News

Complaint flops against ‘offensive’ High Rise capsules radio advert

ARB finds commercial ‘heavy on innuendo’ and ‘perhaps not very kind’ but not in breach of advertising code

13 December 2022 - 20:29
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A consumer complaint against a radio advert for High Rise capsules has been dismissed by the Advertising Regulatory Board, which found that while the commercial is heavy on innuendo, it is not offensive or in breach of the advertising code...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Kitchen sinks, online orders and patty prices: Wendy Knowler’s 'watch-outs of ... Consumer Live
  2. WATCH | ‘This is our gen-duRuyter, it’s called Andre’: Nando’s ad takes aim at ... Food
  3. MTN rapped over the knuckles for misleading info on upgrades in advert News
  4. WATCH | Motorists can relate to this funny advert after petrol price increase South Africa
  5. Ad of naked woman is just fine, but not one of woman glugging wine News

Most read

  1. It’s tricky when traditional and Western nuptials converge News
  2. SA businessman Robert Gumede appointed member of Fifa Foundation advisory board News
  3. ‘I did what every South African should’: man who stood up for pal ‘denied ... News
  4. Ekurhuleni metro given time to raid and shut down illegal power connections News
  5. Right out the putt: poo floods Durban golf course as municipal pump station ... News

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...